March 11

A Prescription for Healthy Reading Waipahu Public Library, noon, free. Learn about library services and health resources. Pre-registration required. (831-6878)

Basic Macro and Flower Photography Workshop Koko Crater Botanical Garden, 9:30-11:30 a.m., free. Take a walk with Eyes of Hawaii Photography Club take a slow walk around the garden in search of flowers, bugs, spider webs and other interesting subjects. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Container Gardens Geobunga Salt Lake, 4404 Malaai St., 9-10 a.m., free. Learn how to successfully prepare and plant container plants to make the space around you more beautiful. Pre-registration required. (geobunga.com/workshops, 422-4567)

Organic Pest Management for the Home Gardener UH Urban Garden Center, 9-10:30 a.m. class, 8:30-11:30 a.m. overall, $5. Learn how to manage your garden using organic methods. Other activities include a potted rose sale, mini-plant sale, garden tours, Q&A booths with master gardeners and bonsai society, and more. (453-6050)

The 411 on Home Selling Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties at Kapolei Commons, 4 p.m., free. Learn about the home selling process from inspection to staging, with questions answered by industry professionals. Pre-registration required. (492-4257, 445-7929)

Wahine of Improv Comedy Benefit Show Jazz Minds, 1661 Kapiolani Blvd., 6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. music, 7:30 p.m. show, $15-$10. Think Fast Improv and Improv in Paradise present a night of female improv comedy. Proceeds go to Women In Need. (winhi.bpt.me)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kapolei Shopping Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

CNA Community Garden Day Windward Community College, behind Hale Ao, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Enjoy fun activities for keiki, eat healthy, chilled snack treats to combat the heat, share in the joy of malama aina, planting and harvesting, and learn modern and traditional gardening practices. (235-7328, windwardcce.org/cna)

E-waste Recycling Events Kipapa Elementary School, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Recycle old computers, monitors, laptops, printers, fax machines, servers, telecom equipment, etc. No TVs, alkaline batteries, home appliances or tools. (488-8870)

Hawaii Kai Parkinson’s Support Group Hawaii Kai Retirement Community Phase One, third-floor multipurpose room, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Kevin Lockette, physical therapist and former president of Hawaii Parkinson’s Association, discusses news from the World Parkinson’s Congress. (373-4271)

Mililani Hongwanji Mission 40th Anniversary Ohana Day Mililani Hongwanji Mission, 95-257 Kaloapau St., 9 a.m. service, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. festivities, free. Celebrate 40 years of the church with a special service, craft fair, activity booths, country store, entertainment, food booths and more. (625-0925)

Ohana Cruz Nights Aiea High School, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., $25/stall, free/admission. The 30th annual auto parts swap meet and show n’ shine. (423-1198 after 2 p.m., autopartsswapmeet@twc.com)

Family Fun Day Dole Plantation, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Enjoy a performance from comedian Frank De Lima, plus keiki games, food booths and other activities. Train tours available for a special rate of $7-$5.75. (220-4981, doleplantation.com)

Family Story Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Keiki in grades pre-K-1 can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Unusual Pets.” (697-7868)

Kaneohe 5 R’s Festival of Fun Windward Mall, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Learn more about the importance of five virtues respect, responsibility, resourcefulness, relationships and resiliency through special activities. (235-1143)

Full Moon Paddle Turtle Bay Resort, 7-9 p.m., $80-$40. Paddle through the calm waters of Kawela Bay by the moonlight, then enjoy a bonfire with heavy pupu. Reservations required. (293-6020)

Pahole Natural Area Reserve Hike Call for meeting place, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $10. Enjoy the beauty of the Waianae Mountains and learn about its many unique and rare species of plants. A moderate, 4-mile hike. Pre-registration required. (955-0100 ext. 118)

Plant Walk Koolau Ballroom & Conference Center, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $25. Learn how to identify wild plants and learn about their beneficial qualities with Andrew Gerren. Pre-registration required. (524-8427, thegreenhousehawaii.com)

The Charlie Chan Mystery Tour Register for meeting place in Downtown Honolulu, March 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 and April 1 and 2, 1 p.m., $40-$30. Take a four-hour walking tour through Chinatown sites related to Honolulu police detective Chang Apana, the inspiration for the fictional Charlie Chan. (395-0674, filmguy54@hotmail.com)

Jazz Peace Concert Royal Hawaiian Center, Royal Grove, 7:30-8:30 p.m., free. Tommy James, Mark Tanouye, Chuck James and Mihoko M perform. (922-0588)

Honolulu Waldorf Merry Moon Festival Honolulu Waldorf School, 350 Ulua St., 5:30 p.m., $65-$30. Enjoy music, art and festivities, including live entertainment from Taimane, Lopaka & Tavana, Son Caribe and more. (377-5471, honoluluwaldorf.org/merry-moon-festival)

Honolulu Festival Three locations: Hawaii Convention Center, Waikiki Beach Walk and Ala Moana Center, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12, free. Enjoy cultural performances, music, dance, hands-on activities and more. (honolulufestival.com)

Honolulu Festival: ‘Persona Non Grata’ Hawaii Convention Center, March 11 and 12, noon-3:30 p.m., free. Watch a film about a Japanese diplomat who saved more than 6,000 Jewish refugees during WWII, introduced by Akira Kitade. (honolulufestival.com)

‘Na Hulu Lehua’ Olina by Consolidated Theatres at Ka Makana Alii, 10:30 a.m., free. Office of Hawaiian Affairs hosts a screening of “Na Hulu Lehua: The Royal Cloak & Helmet of Kalaniopuu.” (oha.org/kalaniopuu)

Second Saturday at HiSAM Hawaii State Art Museum, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Celebrate community through collaborative weaving with Hawaii Handweavers Hui. Then create your own springtime head lei. (586-9958, susan.m.hogan@hawaii.gov)

They Rose at Dawn UH-Manoa’s Orvis Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., $39-$19. Ragamala Dance Company presents South Indian dance Bharatanatyam. (956-8246, outreach.hawaii.edu/community)