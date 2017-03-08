March 10

Chemical-free Pest Management Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 6-7:30 p.m., $5/non-members. Learn how to control unwanted insects without the use of chemicals. Pre-registration required. (workshops@hbws.org, 748-5315)

Blood Bank of Hawaii HMSA, Hau Conference Room, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Ono Fridays Kaimuki High School, 5-9 p.m., free. Enjoy ono grinds from local food trucks and vendors. Proceeds support Kaimuki High School’s football program. (onofridayskaimuki.com)

El Monte High School A Cappella Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Ka ‘Ohana o Mele Kaimuki High School Polynesian Music Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 7 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Share Your Vinyl Bar Elixrs, 1153 Bethel St., 6 p.m.-midnight, free, age 21 and up. Bring a vinyl record, share the music you love and meet others with similar or different interests. Plus, win prizes and giveaways from Idea’s Music and Books. (djnocturna.wordpress.com)

Taikokozo Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 5 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Vespers on the Lanai Christ Church Uniting, 7 p.m., free. Windward Choral Society joins the church for song. (ccukailua.org)

Give 2 Live VIII Manoa Grand Ballroom, 2454 S. Beretania St., 6 p.m. doors open, $95-$65. Hawaii Bone Marrow Donor Registry hosts its annual fundraiser, featuring Funkshun and special vocalists Jeannette Trevias, Joy Waikoloa, Darla Pestana, Kristie Ching, Shar Aoki and Anna Marie Love. (give2livemarrow@gmail.com)

Honolulu Festival: Friendship Gala Hawaii Convention Center, 7-8:30 p.m., $90-$70. Enjoy cultural entertainment from Honolulu Festival performers, along with delicious cuisine from Oahu’s premier restaurants. (honolulufestival.com)

‘Coyotes’ The Brad Powell Theatre, 650 Iwilei Road #101, March 10-April 2, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $30-$20. Eva searches for happiness and self worth, and meets quite a cast of characters as she finds her place in the world. (taghawaii.net)

‘Hairspray’ Mamiya Theatre, March 3-19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $22-$18. Saint Louis School Center for the Arts presents “Hairspray,” about plucky Tracy Turnblad seeking fame by dancing in the 1960s. (739-4896, info@mamiyatheatre.com)

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Kamehameha Schools, Kapalama Campus auditorium, March 10-11 at 7 p.m., March 12 at 2 p.m., $10-$5. A wickedly delightful tale of a shy florist, his unrequited crush on a coworker, and his plant bent on world domination. (842-8356, ksbe.edu/showtimes)

‘Once On This Island’ Nanakuli High and Intermediate School Multipurpose Cafe, March 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., March 12 at 4 p.m. and March 19 at 11 a.m., $13-$2. Nanakuli High and Intermediate School Performing Arts Center presents a musical story about forbidden love between the poor Ti Moune and wealthy Daniel. (nhispac.com)

Tales of the Circle Keys ArtZone, 3245 Pali Hwy., March 10 and 11, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30. Samdhi Hawaii presents the Samadhi aerial company and adult students performing high above the audience on silks, rings and trapeze. (samadhihawaii.com)