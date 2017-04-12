Keiki Athletes
Joseph Yamauchi of Kaimuki Christian School passes the ball during a match against Maryknoll in the Christian School Athletics League.
Kimora Higa, Rhyjahlei Tanaka, Kevin Sumida and Kamali‘uikamoana Steib-bard-Lopes having fun at Manakoa Gym.
Noah Sabey, goalkeeper for Pipeline Soccer Club Hawaii’s 2007 boys team, makes a spectacular save during an exciting 3-1 victory over Crush at Waipio Soccer Complex.
The 2017 Kalani High School Falcons water polo team after their recent game with Leilehua at CORP in Central Oahu.