MW-keiki-athlete-032217-manakoa-gym3

Keiki Athletes

Send pictures of your keiki athletes to yting@midweek.com

Joseph Yamauchi of Kaimuki Christian School passes the ball during a match against Maryknoll in the Christian School Athletics League.

Joseph Yamauchi of Kaimuki Christian School passes the ball during a match against Maryknoll in the Christian School Athletics League.

Kimora Higa, Rhyjahlei Tanaka, Kevin Sumida and Kamali‘uikamoana Steib-bard-Lopes having fun at Manakoa Gym.

Kimora Higa, Rhyjahlei Tanaka, Kevin Sumida and Kamali‘uikamoana Steib-bard-Lopes having fun at Manakoa Gym.

Noah Sabey, goalkeeper for Pipeline Soccer Club Hawaii's 2007 boys team, makes a spectacular save during an exciting 3-1 victory over Crush at Waipio Soccer Complex.

Noah Sabey, goalkeeper for Pipeline Soccer Club Hawaii’s 2007 boys team, makes a spectacular save during an exciting 3-1 victory over Crush at Waipio Soccer Complex.

The 2017 Kalani High School Falcons water polo team after their recent game with Leilehua at CORP in Central Oahu.

The 2017 Kalani High School Falcons water polo team after their recent game with Leilehua at CORP in Central Oahu.

Categories
Keiki AthletesPhoto Galleries

Midweek 4/12/2017

CLICK TO VIEW

Voice – Central

CLICK TO VIEW

Voice – West

CLICK TO VIEW

Voice – Windward

CLICK TO VIEW

Voice – East

CLICK TO VIEW
Back to Top