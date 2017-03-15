MW-Keiki-Athlete-030817-kailua-basketball-5-6

Keiki Athletes

Congratulations to Pipeline Soccer Club Hawaii's 2010 Boys team for winning the 07U Premier division of HYSA's winter season! Pictured are (from left) coach James Escobar Sasiadek, Gage McEnroe, Tristan Grant, Azariah Hurd, Demian Pinilla, Troy Manley, Hakuma Kira and coach John Magiera

The Lightning Bolts U10 i9 Sports flag football champs at Aloha Stadium

Tysen O. (Gold) and Hunter A. (Silver) at the Big Island Jiu-jitsu Invitational Feb. 18

The Blue Panthers (5 and 6 age group) in the Police Activities League (PAL) at their last game at Kailua District Park

