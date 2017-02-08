MW-Keiki-Athlete-020117-manakoa-gym-girls

Keiki Athletes

Send pictures of your keiki athletes to yting@midweek.com

AJ Stephenson of FC Hawaii 10B takes the ball during a game at Waipio Socccer Complex

The two final teams in the Mustang Championship: Hui Aumakua from Hilo and Wai Kahala Red Sox

The Manakoa Gymnastics girls group having fun on rope swings

The Wai Kai Warriors of Kailua AYSO U12 Boys team with their championship medals after winning first place in their division at the Islands Best Tournament Dec. 17 and 18 at Waipio Soccer Complex. Pictured are (front, from left) Loren, Evan, Dominic, Torin, Cayden, Zachary, (back) Jackson, Jonathan, coach Alika, coach Kevin, Kekoa, Sean and Miguel. Missing: Josh

Midweek 2/8/2017

Voice – Central

Voice – West

Voice – Windward

Voice – East

