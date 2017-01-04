January 9
Monday January 9
CarFit for the Older Driver
Kaiser Permanente Waipio Medical Office, 9-10 a.m., free. Older drivers can learn to check how well their personal vehicles “fit” them, increase safety and more. Pre-registration required. (432-2260)
Kaimuki Dance
Kilauea District Park, 6:45 p.m. registration, call for cost. Kaimuki Chapter of Hawaii Ballroom Dance Association starts eight-week classes in advanced waltz and samba. (753-8673)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kinau Hale, 7:30-11:30 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
The Shops at Dole Cannery, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)