January 8

Giving Birth: The Castle Experience Castle Medical Center, four Saturdays starting Jan. 8, 3-5 p.m., $45-$80. Learn different aspects of the birth experience, from preparing to the hospital to caring for you and your baby. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Magiam Templi Ong King Arts Center, 184 N. King St., 1-7 p.m., $99. Enjoy an electrifying afternoon brimming with spellbinding activities and lessons to unlock the furthest reaches of your psyche with We Are 33. (brownpapertickets.com/event/2724755)

Sundays at the Bay Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom, 3-4 p.m., free. Amanda Bradford of NOAA discusses, “Finding mobile needles in a moving haystacks: counting whales and dolphins in Hawaiian waters.” (397-5840)

New Year’s Ohana Festival Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii and Moiliili Field, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Enjoy food, including okonomiyaki, KC Waffle Dogs and shave ice, as well as crafts, games, kimono dressing, mochi pounding, martial arts demonstrations and more. (945-7633, jcch.com)

G. Love Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $40-$20. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Made in America Blaisdell Concert Hall, 4 p.m., $34-$92. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra performs a stellar afternoon of American music, featuring pianist William Wolfram. (946-8742)

Mele Mai Paki Lima Handbell Concert Christ Lutheran Church, 95-1361 Meheula Pkwy., 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Celebrate the holiday season with the joyous sounds of Christmas handbells. (melemai@hawaiihandbells.com, 295-2107)

Okinawan Music UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, 2-3 p.m., free. Grant “Sandaa” Murata and the Afuso Ryu Koten Ongaku Kenkyu Choichi Kai USA perform Okinawan music. (944-7177)

Royal Hawaiian Band Waialua Bandstand, 4 p.m., free. (922-5331)

Elvis’ Rockin’ Birthday Royal Hawaiian Theater, Building B, 2201 Kalakaua Ave., 6-9:30 p.m., $109-$185. “Elvis” is in the building and ready to rock. Celebrate the King’s birthday with dinner, a dazzling Rock-A-Hula show and a meet-and-greet. (629-7469, rockahulahawaii.com)

Hoomaluhia New Year Invitational 2017 Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, Main Gallery, Jan. 8-28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free. An art exhibit celebrating Hoomaluhia Gardens. Reception is Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. (lindaumsteadillustrations@gmail.com)