January 6

Jose Dynamite and Friends O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. Chad Wago, Josh Tolentino and Jeremiah perform with headliner Brandi Morgan. (391-5673)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Oahu Veterans Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Koolau Spartans Football Registration Windward Mall, Center Court, Jan. 6-8 and 27-29, mall hours, free. Register your keiki to participate in Koolau Spartans football. (235-1143)

Ocean Craft Day Living Art Marine Center, noon, $7.50-$10. Enjoy a tour of the museum’s tropical fish and Discovery Zone, then partake in a Gyotaku fish print craft, among other activities. (livingartmarinecenter.com)

Queen Emma Summer Palace Open House Queen Emma Summer Palace, 2913 Pali Hwy., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. In honor of the 181st birthday of Queen Emma, the palace opens with a special display of Queen Emma’s wedding gown, veil and slippers worn June 19, 1856, for her marriage to Kamehameha IV. (595-3167, daughtersofhawaii.org)

First Friday at HiSAM Hawaii State Art Museum, 6-9 p.m., free. Jazz music with The Black Reds. Museum galleries will be open late, too. (586-9959)

‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ Blaisdell Concert Hall, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 7 at 2 p.m., $27-$79. Watch a screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” while Hawaii Symphony Orchestra performs its soundtrack live. (hisymphony.org)