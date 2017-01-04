January 6
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Friday January 6
Jose Dynamite and Friends
O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. Chad Wago, Josh Tolentino and Jeremiah perform with headliner Brandi Morgan. (391-5673)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Oahu Veterans Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Koolau Spartans Football Registration
Windward Mall, Center Court, Jan. 6-8 and 27-29, mall hours, free. Register your keiki to participate in Koolau Spartans football. (235-1143)
Ocean Craft Day
Living Art Marine Center, noon, $7.50-$10. Enjoy a tour of the museum’s tropical fish and Discovery Zone, then partake in a Gyotaku fish print craft, among other activities. (livingartmarinecenter.com)
Queen Emma Summer Palace Open House
Queen Emma Summer Palace, 2913 Pali Hwy., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. In honor of the 181st birthday of Queen Emma, the palace opens with a special display of Queen Emma’s wedding gown, veil and slippers worn June 19, 1856, for her marriage to Kamehameha IV. (595-3167, daughtersofhawaii.org)
First Friday at HiSAM
Hawaii State Art Museum, 6-9 p.m., free. Jazz music with The Black Reds. Museum galleries will be open late, too. (586-9959)
‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’
Blaisdell Concert Hall, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 7 at 2 p.m., $27-$79. Watch a screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” while Hawaii Symphony Orchestra performs its soundtrack live. (hisymphony.org)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Iolani Palace, noon, free. (922-5331)