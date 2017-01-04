January 5
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Thursday January 5
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Alii Place, Suite 2130, 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Halekulani, Ballroom 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Frank Vignola with Vinny Raniolo
Blue Note Hawaii, Jan. 5-7, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)