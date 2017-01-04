January 4

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Wednesday January 4

Giving Birth: The Castle Experience Castle Medical Center, four Wednesdays starting Jan. 4, 6-8 p.m., $45-$80. Learn different aspects of the birth experience, from preparing to the hospital to caring for you and your baby. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Comedy U Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5, age 21 and up only. Comedy U recognizes the best of 2016 at its awards night. (facebook.com/comedyu)

AARP Chapter 60 Waikiki Hale Koa Hotel, Kalia Room, 11:30 a.m. luncheon, 12:15 p.m. program, $30. AARP Chapter 60 Waikiki hosts its first meeting of the new year, with bingo planned. RSVP required. (593-1026, tjdavies@juno.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kapilina Beach Homes, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Longs Drugs Hawaii Regional Business Office, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hawaii Stitchery & Fiber Guild Linekona, 7 p.m., free. Kini Zamora discusses his experience in designing clothes at this month’s meeting of the Hawaii Stitchery & Fiber Guild. (487-2090, hsfag.org)

Ocean Craft Day Living Art Marine Center, noon, $7.50-$10. Enjoy a tour of the museum’s tropical fish and Discovery Zone, then partake in a Gyotaku fish print craft, among other activities. (livingartmarinecenter.com)

Pearlridge Holiday Express Locomotive Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, Nov. 25-Jan. 8, check website for hours, $3.50/ride. Hawaii’s only scale-model, fully functioning train returns for keiki below 48 inches tall. (pearlridgeonline.com)

Ward Village Ice Rink Ward Village Courtyard, Nov. 25-Jan. 16, check website for hours, $16/person. An open-air ice rink returns for the holiday season at Ward Village. (wardvillage.com/icerink)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Don Ho to Hula Joe: Swingin’ and Croonin’ in Paradise with Zanuck Lindsey and Friends Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

‘Ayanuji: Okinawa’s Traditional Culture: Past and Present’ UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, Sept. 25-Jan. 8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, free. Examine the ties between Okinawa and Hawaii with collections of textiles, lacquerware, ceramics, carvings, glass and more. (arts.eastwestcenter.org, 944-7177)

David Harada Waikiki Parc Hotel Promenade, Nov. 17-Feb. 3, business hours, free. David Harada displays his sculptures at the hotel. (956-8364)

‘Dora and Diego Let’s Explore!’ Bishop Museum, Oct. 8-Jan. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $10.95-$22.95. Learn more about space, plants, animals and rainforests with Dora and Diego of the hit Nickelodeon shows. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Paint the Town Red’ Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St., Jan. 2-Feb. 18, business hours, free. Lauren Okano presents an exhibit of her work. A portion of proceeds go to The Life Foundation. Reception is Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)