January 4
Wednesday January 4
Giving Birth: The Castle Experience
Castle Medical Center, four Wednesdays starting Jan. 4, 6-8 p.m., $45-$80. Learn different aspects of the birth experience, from preparing to the hospital to caring for you and your baby. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Comedy U
Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5, age 21 and up only. Comedy U recognizes the best of 2016 at its awards night. (facebook.com/comedyu)
AARP Chapter 60 Waikiki
Hale Koa Hotel, Kalia Room, 11:30 a.m. luncheon, 12:15 p.m. program, $30. AARP Chapter 60 Waikiki hosts its first meeting of the new year, with bingo planned. RSVP required. (593-1026, tjdavies@juno.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kapilina Beach Homes, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Longs Drugs Hawaii Regional Business Office, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Hawaii Stitchery & Fiber Guild
Linekona, 7 p.m., free. Kini Zamora discusses his experience in designing clothes at this month’s meeting of the Hawaii Stitchery & Fiber Guild. (487-2090, hsfag.org)
Ocean Craft Day
Living Art Marine Center, noon, $7.50-$10. Enjoy a tour of the museum’s tropical fish and Discovery Zone, then partake in a Gyotaku fish print craft, among other activities. (livingartmarinecenter.com)
Pearlridge Holiday Express Locomotive
Pearlridge Center, Uptown Center Court, Nov. 25-Jan. 8, check website for hours, $3.50/ride. Hawaii’s only scale-model, fully functioning train returns for keiki below 48 inches tall. (pearlridgeonline.com)
Ward Village Ice Rink
Ward Village Courtyard, Nov. 25-Jan. 16, check website for hours, $16/person. An open-air ice rink returns for the holiday season at Ward Village. (wardvillage.com/icerink)
Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises
Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)
Don Ho to Hula Joe: Swingin’ and Croonin’ in Paradise with Zanuck Lindsey and Friends
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment
Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)
‘Ayanuji: Okinawa’s Traditional Culture: Past and Present’
UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, Sept. 25-Jan. 8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, free. Examine the ties between Okinawa and Hawaii with collections of textiles, lacquerware, ceramics, carvings, glass and more. (arts.eastwestcenter.org, 944-7177)
David Harada
Waikiki Parc Hotel Promenade, Nov. 17-Feb. 3, business hours, free. David Harada displays his sculptures at the hotel. (956-8364)
‘Dora and Diego Let’s Explore!’
Bishop Museum, Oct. 8-Jan. 8, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $10.95-$22.95. Learn more about space, plants, animals and rainforests with Dora and Diego of the hit Nickelodeon shows. (bishopmuseum.org)
‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’
Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)
‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’
Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)
‘Paint the Town Red’
Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St., Jan. 2-Feb. 18, business hours, free. Lauren Okano presents an exhibit of her work. A portion of proceeds go to The Life Foundation. Reception is Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)
‘Peace for All’
Honolulu Country Club Gallery, 1690 Ala Puumalu St., Nov. 27-Jan. 14, business hours, free. Reception is Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. (bit.ly/2fCVXG1)