January 31

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Tuesday January 31

Tillandsia Planters Foster Botanical Garden, 10-11:30 a.m., $25. Make your own wreath and dish garden container using a variety of materials to create beautiful Tillandsia pieces. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Unscripted Theater Drop-in Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, $35/month. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii The Arc of Hawaii, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hoola Na Pua: Committed to Renewal Kahuku Public & School Library, 6 p.m., free. Nonprofit Hoola Na Pua discusses how to protect Hawaii’s keiki from sex trafficking. (293-8935)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Bears.” (697-7868)

Willie K Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)