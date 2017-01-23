January 31
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Tuesday January 31
Tillandsia Planters
Foster Botanical Garden, 10-11:30 a.m., $25. Make your own wreath and dish garden container using a variety of materials to create beautiful Tillandsia pieces. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)
Unscripted Theater Drop-in Class
HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, $35/month. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
The Arc of Hawaii, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Hoola Na Pua: Committed to Renewal
Kahuku Public & School Library, 6 p.m., free. Nonprofit Hoola Na Pua discusses how to protect Hawaii’s keiki from sex trafficking. (293-8935)
Toddler Times
Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Bears.” (697-7868)
Willie K
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Art Lunch at HiSAM
Hawaii State Art Museum, noon-1 p.m., free. Solomon Apio and Verna Takashima discus their family legacy of kapa. (586-9958)