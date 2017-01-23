January 27

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday January 27

Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day Goodwill Beretania, 1075 S. Beretania St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Low-income individuals and families can learn more about available tax credits and access free financial education from qualified experts. (higoodwill.org, 836-0313)

Jose Dynamite and Friends O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. Erika Swartzkopf, Ted Anderson, Bryan Rupp and Steve Cantwell perform with headliner Jose Dynamite. (391-5673)

Writers Workshop Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 1 p.m., free. Authors and those who want to be authors are welcome. (397-3174)

Robert Cazimero & Friends Blue Note Hawaii, Jan. 27-28, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Iolani Palace, noon, free. (922-5331)

BIA-Hawaii Home Building & Remodeling Show Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, 5-9 p.m. Jan. 27, 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $9-$2. Building Industry Association of Hawaii presents the 23rd annual Home Building & Remodeling Show features more than 150 of Hawaii’s top contractors, suppliers, building industry experts and associates in booths, workshops and more. (biahawaii.org)