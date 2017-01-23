January 27
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Friday January 27
Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day
Goodwill Beretania, 1075 S. Beretania St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Low-income individuals and families can learn more about available tax credits and access free financial education from qualified experts. (higoodwill.org, 836-0313)
Jose Dynamite and Friends
O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. Erika Swartzkopf, Ted Anderson, Bryan Rupp and Steve Cantwell perform with headliner Jose Dynamite. (391-5673)
Writers Workshop
Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 1 p.m., free. Authors and those who want to be authors are welcome. (397-3174)
Robert Cazimero & Friends
Blue Note Hawaii, Jan. 27-28, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Iolani Palace, noon, free. (922-5331)
BIA-Hawaii Home Building & Remodeling Show
Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, 5-9 p.m. Jan. 27, 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $9-$2. Building Industry Association of Hawaii presents the 23rd annual Home Building & Remodeling Show features more than 150 of Hawaii’s top contractors, suppliers, building industry experts and associates in booths, workshops and more. (biahawaii.org)
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’
Blaisdell Concert Hall, Jan. 27, 29 and 31, 8 p.m., $19.50-$70/online. Hawaii Opera Theatre presents “A Streetcar Named Desire,” an operatic transformation of the classic play. (tickets.hawaiiopera.org)