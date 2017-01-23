January 26

Eat Well for Life: Explore America East Coast Excursion Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center, 6-7:15 p.m., $12. Enjoy comforting vegan chowder along with other regional favorites from the East Coast. Pre-registration required. (263-5050, castlemed.org)

Explore Scholarship Opportunities University of Phoenix, Kapolei Learning Center, 949 Kamokila Blvd. #101, 5-6 p.m., free. Learn how to research scholarship opportunities and develop a strategy. Pre-registration required. (uopxhawaii.eventbrite.com, 674-5689)

Financial Peace University Kailua SDA Church, 160 Mookua St., nine Thursdays starting Jan. 26, 6:30-8 p.m., free. Attend this money management class that will change your life. Learn how to get rid of debt, take control of your money and save for the future. Pre-registration required. (261-1560, daveramsey.com/fpu/classes/1032272)

Unscripted Theater Drop-in Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, $35/month. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Sit. Stay. Read! Waianae Public Library, 3-4 p.m., free. Read a story to Gian the Cairn Terrier and certified therapy dog. Pre-registration required. (697-7868)

Experts at the Cathedral Cathedral of St. Andrew, Von Holt Room, noon-1 p.m., free. Teresa Valencia, curator of Iolani Palace, discusses Iolani Palace: Challenges and Opportunities in the Care and Interpretation of Historic Homes. (historichawaii.org)

‘Buffalo’ed’ Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St., Jan. 26-Feb. 26, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. A story of Anglo colonization in the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)

Pole Jumping Ala Moana Center, Jan. 26 and 27, 6 p.m., free. Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association demonstrates its pole jumping at Centerstage. (alamoanacenter.com)

Waialua Readers Group Waialua Public Library, 9:30-11 a.m., free. Pick of the month is “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry. (637-8286)