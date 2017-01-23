January 25

Hawaiian Electric Toastmasters Open House American Savings Bank Tower, 1001 Bishop St., eighth floor, room No. 1, noon-1 p.m., free. The public is invited to learn more about Toastmasters and how they can improve their public speaking and leadership skills. (sam.nichols@hawaiianelectric.com)

Hawaiian Healing Waianae Public Library, 6:30 p.m., free. Author and nurse May Kealoha discusses Hawaiian healing and the seven basic laws of health found in her books. Refreshments provided. (697-7868)

Social Justice Work at Richardson William S. Richardson School of Law, Moot Court Room, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free. Learn more about how Richardson students and faculty are at the fore of scholarship and advocacy for at-risk populations, and more about the school’s social justice work. RSVP requested. (surveymonkey.com/r/socialjusticework)

Comedy U Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5, age 21 and up only. James Mane, Daryl Bonilla, Bryan Rupp, Ted Anderson, Rob Ryan, Mary Jane Murphy, Brandi Morgan, Jeremiah, Andrew Joyce, John Yabes and more perform, at this three-year anniversary show.mm (facebook.com/comedyu)

Free Xeric Seed Giveaway Halawa Xeriscape Garden, Wednesdays and Saturdays in January, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Pick up a free starter slip of the Night Blooming Cereus (dragon fruit or strawberry pear). (748-5315, facebook.com/bwshxg)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Hawaii Wartime History Tour RSVP for meeting place in Capitol District, daily in January, 1-5 p.m., $40. Tour the 52 sites related to the War Years in the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown area. Pre-registration required. (filmguy54@hotmail.com, 395-0674)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

Leilehua High School Class of 1962 Reunion Contact organizer for information on Sept. 24 event. Provide email, phone number and home address to get on the mailing list for the 55th class reunion. (623-2967, murielwatanabe@gmail.com)

David Harada Waikiki Parc Hotel Promenade, Nov. 17-Feb. 3, business hours, free. David Harada displays his sculptures at the hotel. (956-8364)

Hoomaluhia New Year Invitational 2017 Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, Main Gallery, Jan. 8-28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free. An art exhibit celebrating Hoomaluhia Gardens. Reception is Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. (lindaumsteadillustrations@gmail.com)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Paint the Town Red’ Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St., Jan. 2-Feb. 18, business hours, free. Lauren Okano presents an exhibit of her work. A portion of proceeds go to The Life Foundation. Reception is Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)

‘Play It Forward’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Jan. 15-Feb. 25, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists hosts its first exhibit of 2017. Opening reception is Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. (onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)

‘Stage Kiss’ Manoa Valley Theatre, Jan. 12-29, Wednesdays-Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $40-$20. Two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads and quickly lose touch with reality. (manoavalleytheatre.com, 988-6131)