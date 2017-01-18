January 23
Monday January 23
Learn About Going to Law School at Night
William S. Richardson School of Law, Moot Court Room, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free. Learn more about the evening part-time JD program and the law school admissions process. RSVP appreciated. (surveymonkey.com/r/PTJan23)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
MOA Hawaii Healthy Monday Wellness Activities
Pearlridge Center, Uptown in front of American Eagle, 8:30-10:30 a.m., free. Mokichi Okada Association shares purifying and flower therapies, as well as Japanese Bontemae tea ceremony. (pearlridgeonline.com)