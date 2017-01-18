January 22

Classical Indian Dance Workshop University of Hawaii at Manoa, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $50. Learn Odissi, a traditional Indian dance, from Akari Ueoka. (280-5729)

Sundays at the Bay Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom, 3-4 p.m., free. Irene Kelly of NOAA presents “Hawaiian sea turtles, then and now.” (397-5840)

Jamie Adkins in ‘Circus Incognitus’ Paliku Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25-$10. An unforgettable one-man circus comedy show. (bit.ly/UHPresentsCircus)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kahala Mall, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Koko Marina Center, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Word of Life Church, 8 a.m.-1 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Comic Jam Hawaii Pearlridge Center, Downtown Center Court, 1-4 p.m., free. A regular social event of local artists who create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking story.” (pearlridgeonline.com)

New Year’s Animal Blessing Hawaii Doggie Bakery, 2916C E. Manoa Road, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $40/individual blessing. Bring an animal to be blessed with a group for free, or individually for a fee. Led by Animal Communicators Hawaii. Group blessings at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. (animalcommunicatorshawaii.com)

Religious Society of Friends Visiting Sunday Lunch Honolulu Friends Meeting, 2426 Oahu Ave., 9:45 a.m., free. Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) host a Sunday lunch following silent worship and meditation, childcare and hymn singing. (hawaiiquaker.org, 988-2714)

Super Squid Dissection Living Art Marine Center, 3239 Ualena St., 10 a.m., $10-$7.50. Students will dissect their own squid, learn about this animal and touch tidepool creatures. Reservations required. (841-8080, livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

Royal Hawaiian Band Kapiolani Bandstand, 2 p.m., free. (922-5331)

‘Circus Incognitus’ Paliku Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25-$10. A one-man circus comedy of intricately choreographed mayhem. (bit.ly/UHPresentsCircus)

‘Dragonfly’ Auditions The ARTS at Marks Garage, Jan. 22 and 29, 6-9 p.m., free. Audition for roles in “Dragonfly,” about an adopted girl searching for her “real” family. (playbuilders.org)

Hawaii Minyo-Buyo Dance Association Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)