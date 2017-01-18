January 21

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Saturday January 21

All About ‘Eve’The Female Brain Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 1:30-2:30 p.m., $25. Learn more about the differences between the female and male psyches. Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

Cleaner, Smarter Living Seminar RevoluSun Smart Home Innovation Center showroom, 210 Ward Ave., 10-11 a.m., free. Attend an informational seminar to learn more about achieving energy independence with PV panels and more. Pre-registration required. (748-8888, revolusun.com)

Create Your Own Xeric Critter Planter Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 10:30 a.m.-noon, $10-$5. Craft a 2-liter bottle to look like a hedgehog or other outdoor creature as it becomes a xeric-friendly planter. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hbws.org)

Japanese Flower Arranging Ikebana Sogetsu Windward Community College, Hale Kuhina 115, 45-720 Keaahala Road, six meetings, 9:30-11:30 a.m., $70. Learn to use your aesthetic awareness to assemble materials and endow them with a value transcending that which they had in nature. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/art)

Kobo Glass Workshop MORI by Art+Flea at South Shore Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., register for cost. Kobo Glass hosts a workshop on making an 8-by-8-inch square glass. (morihawaii.com)

Pick Your 2017 Word of the Year Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 3-4 p.m., $25. Pick your “word of the year,” which will guide your year for the better. Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

The Realities of Caregiving Ilima at Leihano, 739 Leihano St., 10-11 a.m., free. The January KupunaWiki class features Gary Powell of The Caregiver Foundation. Pre-registration required. (792-5188, clientservice@choicehi.com)

Writing Retreat Windward Community College, Hale Akoakoa, 45-720 Keaahala Road, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., $12. An opportunity to meet and write in the company of other beginning and experienced writers and instructor Lillian Cunningham. Pre-registration required. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/writing)

Yamuna Body Rolling Contact for location and cost, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Yamuna Body Rolling for injury prevention, self massage and self healing. Bring exercise mat. Balls provided. (223-3856)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Contestant Appearance Windward Mall, noon-1 p.m., free. The 15 Queen contestants of the Cherry Blossom Festival practice their public speaking skills. Cultural entertainment provided by St. Louis Hula Halau Hui O Na Opio. (226-0351)

Chinese New Year Celebration and Lion Dance Pearlridge Center, 10 a.m. Uptown, noon Downtown, free. Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association celebrates the Year of the Rooster. (pearlridgeonline.com)

Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Kung Fu Demo Waikele Premium Outlets, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Lung Kong Physical Culture Club will host kung fu demo, followed by a Chinese Lion dance around the center. (676-5656)

Traditional Kimono Dressing 2017 University Laboratory School, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., donations accepted. A traditional kimono dressing for “coming of age” for children and adults of all ages. Appointments required. Bring a camera. (488-1154)

Wahiawa Chinese New Year Celebration Wahiawa Shopping Center and Wahiawa Town Center, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Celebrate Chinese New Year with World Medicine Institute’s Taoist Healing, Chinese readings, Chi Kung and martial arts, a Narcissus Court appearance, calligraphy, Gee Yung Society Lion Dancing and more. (221-2774)

Waialua Used Book Sale Waialua Public Library, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Great finds at great prices. (637-8286)

Windward Police Activities League Volleyball Registration Heeia Playground on Haiku Road, Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4 and 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $25. Registration is open now for volleyball, beginning in April. (247-1558)

Women’s March at the Capitol Hawaii State Capitol, Ewa side, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Hawaii residents and visitors are invited to march in solidarity for the protection of women’s rights, safety, health and families. (honoluluwomensmarch@gmail.com)

Adventures in Tabletop Gaming Mililani Public Library, 1-3 p.m., free. Games provided by the Armchair Adventurer. (627-7470)

Family Story Time Waianae Public Library, 10:30 a.m., free. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts for children in grades pre-K-1 and their caregivers. Today’s theme is “Outer Space.” (697-7868)

Opae Ula Hawaiian Super Shrimp Island Scoops, 4:30 p.m., $25/aquarium. Learn about these amazing Hawaiian shrimp and make your own customized pet shrimp aquarium. Reservations recommended. (841-8080, livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

Fukuoka Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 2 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Illennium The Republik, 9 p.m., $20-$25. (jointherepublik.com)

Soul Patrol Acoustic Trio Muddy Waters Espresso at Aikahi Park Shopping Center, 6-8 p.m., free. (778-0182)

‘TWINGE’ Hawaii Public Radio’s Atherton Studio, 7:30 p.m., $30-$15. HAVEN Trio performs a unique blend of music and words to detail how six people survived the 2004 Indonesian tsunami. (689-2800)

Wine & Tango A Night of Argentine Tango Paradise Tango, 150 N. King St., Suite 202, 6:30-10 p.m., $20-$25, age 21 and up. Join us for a night of wine tasting, pupu, socializing, a 45-minute Argentine Tango lesson and social dancing. (831-239-6529, info@paradisetango.com)

New Year’s CFA Championship & Household Pet Cat Show McCoy Pavilion at Ala Moana Beach Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $5-$3. Cat Fanciers of Hawaii host their annual cat show. Learn more about your favorite breeds, see beautiful cats and browse unique handmade items at the bazaar. (234-0832)

Dawn of the Space Age Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College, 2 p.m., $7-$5. Watch a show in the observatory. (235-7433)

‘EXIT monkey’ Kakaako Agora, 441 Cooke St., 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., $10. Monkey Waterfall presents a visual show of dance, theatre, masks and puppetry to explore endings and beginnings. (724-1808)

Paint Party Living Art Marine Center, 3239 Ualena St., 10 a.m., $20. Join in a fun and family-friendly paint party to create an ocean-themed masterpiece. Reservations required. (841-8080, livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

Perfect Little Planet Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College, 1 p.m., $7-$5. Watch a show in the observatory. (235-7433)

‘You and Me and the Space Between’ Tenney Theatre, Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 4 at 11 a.m., $20-$10. Honolulu Theatre for Youth presents a magical story about an adventurous girl who lives on a tiny island that’s sinking into the sea. (htyweb.org)