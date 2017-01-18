January 18

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Wednesday January 18

Ala Wai Dance Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse, Diamond Head stage area, Jan. 11 and 18, 6 p.m. signups, 7:10 p.m. classes, call for cost. Ala Wai Chapter of Hawaii Ballroom Dance Association has international dance classes in tango and samba. (222-7851)

CarFit for the Older Driver Nuuanu YMCA, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Older drivers can learn to check how well their personal vehicles “fit” them, increase safety and more. Pre-registration required. (536-3556)

Happy Half Hour Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 6-6:30 p.m., $20. The number “1” is the numerical vibration of 2017. Learn to recognize its impact and potential in your life. Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

Rain Barrel Water Catchment Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 10:30 a.m.-noon, $35-$5. Learn how collecting rain water reduces the amount of drinking water used for irrigating landscapes. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hbws.org)

VA Loan Seminar Hawaii VA Loans Office, 338 Kamokila Blvd. #202, 6:30-8 p.m., free. Hawaii VA Loans hosts a seminar on VA loan eligibility and benefits, the home buying process and more. Pre-registration required. (hawaiivaloans.com/va-seminar, 792-4251)

Comedy U Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5, age 21 and up only. Shane Lucas Price, Brandi Morgan and Patrick Tyrrell perform, followed by Open Mic Comedy. Musical guest is Aaron Johnsen. (facebook.com/comedyu)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Chaminade University, Ching Conference Center, 8 a.m.-12:45 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaimuki High School, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Windward Community College, Hale Akoakoa 101, 103 and 105, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Free Xeric Seed Giveaway Halawa Xeriscape Garden, Wednesdays and Saturdays in January, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Pick up a free starter slip of the Night Blooming Cereus (dragon fruit or strawberry pear). (748-5315, facebook.com/bwshxg)

Sisters In Crime/Hawaii Writer’s Group Meeting Makiki Community Library, 6-8 p.m., free. Katherine M. Nohr discusses, “Speaker Topics: Writing Legal Mysteries (“Land Sharks” and “Freewheel” and Practicing Law in Hawaii.” (sisters-in-crimehawaii.blogspot.com)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Hawaii Wartime History Tour RSVP for meeting place in Capitol District, daily in January, 1-5 p.m., $40. Tour the 52 sites related to the War Years in the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown area. Pre-registration required. (filmguy54@hotmail.com, 395-0674)

Chris Botti: Blue Note Hawaii’s First Anniversary Celebration Blue Note Hawaii, Jan. 17-22, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $85-$65. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Ala Moana Centerstage, 11 a.m., free. (922-5331)

McKinley Alumni Association Alumni Brunch RSVP by Jan. 18 for Jan. 28 event at Japanese Cultural Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $40-$50. McKinley Alumni Association hosts its annual brunch, honoring six model Tiger alumni. (222-2877)

David Harada Waikiki Parc Hotel Promenade, Nov. 17-Feb. 3, business hours, free. David Harada displays his sculptures at the hotel. (956-8364)

Hoomaluhia New Year Invitational 2017 Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, Main Gallery, Jan. 8-28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free. An art exhibit celebrating Hoomaluhia Gardens. Reception is Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. (lindaumsteadillustrations@gmail.com)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Paint the Town Red’ Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St., Jan. 2-Feb. 18, business hours, free. Lauren Okano presents an exhibit of her work. A portion of proceeds go to The Life Foundation. Reception is Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)

‘Play It Forward’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Jan. 15-Feb. 25, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists hosts its first exhibit of 2017. Opening reception is Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. (onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)

‘The Year of the Cock 2017′ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church, Jan. 8-Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. Paul Nagano displays drawings and photographs revolving around this year’s zodiac. Reception is Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. (595-4047, gallery@unitariansofhi.org)