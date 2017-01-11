January 17

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Tuesday January 17

Coaches Clinic Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $15. Learn and practice how to be an invaluable labor coach, including what you can do now to help prepare for labor. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

How to Apply to Richardson William S. Richardson School of Law, Classroom 1, 2515 Dole St., 5-6 p.m., free. Attend a brief presentation on law school admissions, followed by an informal Q&A session with the admissions coordinator and current students. RSVP encouraged. (surveymonkey.com/s/lawandcookies)

Quantum Success Class & Discussion Group Unity Windward Church, 6:30 p.m., free. Discover tools and techniques to speed your desired direction, create an energy shift and love the life you were born to live. (262-6731, unitywindward@gmail.com)

Unscripted Theater Drop-in Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, $35/month. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Windward Community College, Hale Akoakoa 101, 103 and 105, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Emergency Amateur Radio Club Meeting Fleet Reserve Association Branch 46, 891 Valkenburgh St., 7 p.m., free. Jim Andrews will discuss his experience in Amateur Radio Emergency Services in Boulder, Colorado, at this monthly club meeting. (oahuarrlnews.wordpress.com)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Sneezes.” (697-7868)

Chris Botti: Blue Note Hawaii’s First Anniversary Celebration Blue Note Hawaii, Jan. 17-22, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $85-$65. (bluenotehawaii.com)