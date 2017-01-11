January 14

Saturday January 14

Cancer Care: From Keiki to Kupuna Ala Moana Hotel, Hibiscus Ballroom, 8:30 a.m.-noon, free. Learn about the latest advances and current issues in cancer care that impact people of all ages. Pre-registration required. (hawaiipacifichealth.org/cancercare)

Create Your Best Year Ever! Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 12:30-1:30 p.m., $25. Imagine what your best year ever would look like, and learn how to make it a reality. Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

How to Live Life Without Clutter Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 2-3 p.m., $25. Learn where to start “letting go” of clutter both physical and emotional. Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop for Women Aina Haina Public Library, noon-3:30 p.m., $30. Those thinking about or in the process of divorce or legal separation are encouraged to attend an empowering workshop to help you take the next step. (secondsaturdayhonolulu.com, 395-0200)

Fringe Fest Unscripted Comedy Show Ong King Arts Center, 5:30-7 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. A night of unscripted comedy with Think Fast Improv and It’s Not Wolves! (oahufringe.com)

After-Holiday Sidewalk Sale Windward Mall, Jan. 14-16, mall hours, free. Browse special deals from mall vendors. Spend $100 in a single day and redeem your receipts for a free movie ticket. (windwardmall.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Alakai CrossFit, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kapolei Shopping Center, 7-11 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Contestant Appearance Kahala Mall, noon-1 p.m., free. The 15 Queen contestants of the Cherry Blossom Festival practice their public speaking skills. (226-0351)

Smart Home Open House 7130 Kamilo St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free. RevoluSun Smart Home hosts an open house in Hawaii Kai to show off its skylights, sun tunnels, whole house fans, hot water system and more. (748-8888, revolusun.com)

Windward Police Activities League Volleyball Registration Heeia Playground on Haiku Road, Jan. 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4 and 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $25. Registration is open now for volleyball, beginning in April. (247-1558)

Family Story Time Waianae Public Library, 10:30 a.m., free. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts for children in grades pre-K-1 and their caregivers. Today’s theme is “Bears.” (697-7868)

Fun Fair Hongwanji Mission School, 1728 Pali Hwy., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Enjoy games, food, a rock-climbing wall, inflatable obstacle course and entertainment. (532-0522)

Jazz Peace Concert Royal Hawaiian Center, Royal Grove, 7:30-8:30 p.m., free. Enjoy music from a 17-piece big band. (922-0588)

Johnny’s Rock Society II Chez Sports Bar & Grill, 98-140 Kaonohi St., 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., free. Enjoy contemporary, classic rock, disco and top 40s tunes. (488-2439)

Lenore Raphael and Wayne Wilkinson Hawaii Public Radio’s Atherton Studio, 7:30 p.m., $30-$15. Jazz veterans Lenore Raphael and Wayne Wilkinson return to pay tribute to jazz giants Oscar Peterson and Joe Pass. (hprtickets.org, 955-8821)

The Naked and Famous The Republik, 8 p.m., $36. (jointherepublik.com)

DiscoverArt January Various locations in Chinatown area, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Enjoy an art mart in front of The ARTS at Marks Garage, a wishing wall by Louis Pohl Gallery and much more. (779-7235)

Haunted Hawaii The ARTS at Marks Garage, 6 p.m., $10. Storyteller Jeff Gere shares bizarre, true, supernatural experiences. (oahufringe.com/fringe-2017)

Saturday Afternoon at the Movies: ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ Hawaii State Library, 2 p.m., free. Watch this classic film hailed as one of the greatest Hollywood musicals ever made, starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. (586-3520)

Second Saturday at HiSAM Hawaii State Art Museum, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Celebrate the upcoming Year of the Rooster by making dragon puppets, paper roosters and more. (586-9958, susan.m.hogan@hawaii.gov)

Waialua Writers Group Waialua Public Library, 11 a.m., free. Topic of the month is “Rescue.” (637-8286)