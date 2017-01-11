January 13
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Friday January 13
Jose Dynamite and Friends
O’Toole’s Celtic Room, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show starts, $10, ages 21 and older. Steve Cantwell and Shane Lucas Price perform with headliner Jose Dynamite. (391-5673)
Aloha Gymfest
Le Jardin Academy gymnasium, Jan. 13-15, check website for schedule, $10-$50. Kokokahi Gymnastics Team hosts its 41st annual Aloha Gymfest, featuring 400 aspiring young gymnasts from 30 teams from around the world. (kokokahigymnastics.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
HMSA, Hau Conference Room, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Iolani Palace, noon, free. (922-5331)
‘The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses Master Quest’
Blaisdell Concert Hall, 8 p.m., $26-$100. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra performs music from “The Legend of Zelda” series, accompanied by visuals from the games. (j.mp/zelda-honolulu)
Vespers on the Lanai
Christ Church Uniting, 7 p.m., free. Ring in the New Year with Puamana as the church explores the theme of Makahiki and engages in spiritual reflection. (ccukailua.org)
Ancient Skies
Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College, 8:15 p.m., $7-$5. Watch a show in the observatory. (235-7433)
Dream To Fly
Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College, 7 p.m., $7-$5. Watch a show in the observatory. (235-7433)
‘Yellowman’
Brad Powell Theatre, Jan. 13-Feb. 5, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $30-$20. A multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond her hometown, and the light-skinned man whose fate is entwined with hers. (722-6941, taghawaii.net)
‘You and Me and the Space Between’
Tenney Theatre, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m., Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 4 at 11 a.m., $20-$10. Honolulu Theatre for Youth presents a magical story about an adventurous girl who lives on a tiny island that’s sinking into the sea. (htyweb.org)