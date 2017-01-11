January 12

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Thursday January 12

Breastfeeding Class Castle Medical Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

CarFit for the Older Driver Windward YMCA, 12:15-1:15 p.m., free. Older drivers can learn to check how well their personal vehicles “fit” them, increase safety and more. Pre-registration required. (261-0808)

Happy Half Hour Happiness U in SALT at Our Kakaako, 675 Auahi St., Suite E3-205, 6-6:30 p.m., $20. Learn how to empower your life because no one else is going to do it for you. Pre-registration required (yourhappinessu.com)

In Sickness & In Health Seminar: How to Feel Good Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center Auditorium, 6-7:30 p.m., free. Learn more about promoting “whole person” health, because diet and exercise aren’t the only components of a healthy body. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Making Healthcare Whole Queen’s Conference Center, 1301 Punchbowl St., 7:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m., $50-$100. Spiritual care and health care providers can learn more about the relevance of spirituality to the overall well being of patients and their loved ones. (591-6556, 791-8003)

Unscripted Theater Drop-in Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, $35/month. Learn how to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kahuku High School, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Newcomers Club of Honolulu Aloha Coffee Time Call for location, 10-11:30 a.m., free. Those new to Hawaii are invited to join Newcomers Club of Honolulu for coffee to get acquainted with members and programs. (445-2888)

Sit. Stay. Read! Waianae Public Library, 3-4 p.m., free. Read a story to Gian the Cairn Terrier, a certified therapy dog. Pre-registration required. (697-7868)

‘Stage Kiss’ Manoa Valley Theatre, Jan. 12-29, Wednesdays-Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $40-$20. Two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads and quickly lose touch with reality. (manoavalleytheatre.com, 988-6131)