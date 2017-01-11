January 11

Wednesday January 11

Ala Wai Dance Ala Wai Golf Course Clubhouse, Diamond Head stage area, Jan. 11 and 18, 6 p.m. signups, 7:10 p.m. classes, call for cost. Ala Wai Chapter of Hawaii Ballroom Dance Association has international dance classes in tango and samba. (222-7851)

Good Bug vs. Bad Bug Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 10:30 a.m.-noon, $5/non-members. Learn what plants or flowers attract beneficial bugs, as well as how to identify and manage garden pests using environmentally friendly techniques. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hbws.org)

Karate Class Call for locations and times in Aiea/Moanalua area, Thursdays, $5/month. Traditional Shorinryu classes for children, adults and families. Learn etiquette, values and self defense. (292-4125)

Comedy U Anna O’Brien’s, 8:30 p.m., $7-$5, age 21 and up only. Derek Riemers, Jasmine Bautista, Anthony Silano and Patrick Tyrrell perform, followed by Open Mic Comedy. Musical guest is Acoustic Cover Girls. (facebook.com/comedyu)

Free Xeric Seed Giveaway Halawa Xeriscape Garden, Wednesdays and Saturdays in January, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Pick up a free starter slip of the Night Blooming Cereus (dragon fruit or strawberry pear). (748-5315, facebook.com/bwshxg)

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Event Bishop Square, 1003 Bishop St., 11 a.m., free. Hoola Na Pua sponsors a day of informational booths, speakers and a 1-mile walk. (tammy.bitanga@hoolanapua.org, 221-0015)

Ward Village Ice Rink Ward Village Courtyard, Nov. 25-Jan. 16, check website for hours, $16/person. An open-air ice rink returns for the holiday season at Ward Village. (wardvillage.com/icerink)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Full Moon Paddle Turtle Bay Resort, 7-9 p.m., $80-$40. Paddle through the calm waters of Kawela Bay by the moonlight, then enjoy a bonfire with heavy pupu. Reservations required. (293-6020)

Hawaii Wartime History Tour RSVP for meeting place in Capitol District, daily in January, 1-5 p.m., $40. Tour the 52 sites related to the War Years in the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown area. Pre-registration required. (filmguy54@hotmail.com, 395-0674)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

Johnny’s Rock Society II Monterey Bay Cannery at Pearlridge Center, Jan. 11 and 12, 8 p.m.-midnight, free. Enjoy classic rock, disco, top 40s and contemporary music. (483-3555)

Kyle Eastwood Blue Note Hawaii, Jan. 10-14, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Ala Moana Centerstage, 11 a.m., free. (922-5331)

Saloon Pilots Hard Rock Cafe, 9-11 p.m., free. (955-7383)

David Harada Waikiki Parc Hotel Promenade, Nov. 17-Feb. 3, business hours, free. David Harada displays his sculptures at the hotel. (956-8364)

Hoomaluhia New Year Invitational 2017 Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, Main Gallery, Jan. 8-28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free. An art exhibit celebrating Hoomaluhia Gardens. Reception is Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. (lindaumsteadillustrations@gmail.com)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Paint the Town Red’ Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St., Jan. 2-Feb. 18, business hours, free. Lauren Okano presents an exhibit of her work. A portion of proceeds go to The Life Foundation. Reception is Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)

‘Peace for All’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, 1690 Ala Puumalu St., Nov. 27-Jan. 14, business hours, free. Reception is Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. (bit.ly/2fCVXG1)

Stargazing Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College, 7 p.m., $7-$5. Watch a show in the observatory. (235-7433)