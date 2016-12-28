January 1
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Sunday January 1
Fukubukuro
Ala Moana Center, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., free. Eighty retailers at Ala Moana Center will offer special “Happy Grab Bags” filled with merchandise sold for 50 percent regular retail rpice. (alamoanacenter.com)
Hatsumode 2017
Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha-Hawaii Dazaifu Tenmangu, midnight-5 p.m., free. Get blessed for the new year, get your head bitten by a Japanese Shishi lion for good luck, be invigorated by taiko and partake of ozoni mochi soup. (e-shrine.org)
New York Style Brunch
Grondin French-Latin Kitchen, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Grondin hosts a special brunch of bagels and smoked salmon, with live music from Reggie Padilla and Tommy Jones. Reservations required. (grondinhi.com)