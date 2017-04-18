Hot Shots – 4/19/17

Sponsoring Kamehameha Songs

Kamehameha Schools Kapalama senior song contest directors (from left) Phyllis-Marie Dano (girls), Josiah Kunipo (boys) and Keanu Ruperti (coed), along with interim Po‘o Kula Debbie Lindsey, recently received a sponsorship check from Matson Foundation’s Keahi Birch, Bryan Gomes and Harding Parrilla. Along with Matson, KS thanks returning song contest sponsors Bank of Hawaii, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Chaminade University (closed caption sponsor) and ‘Iolani Sportswear (hosts wardrobe sponsor). PHOTO FROM PÄKALANI BELLO

Supporting WCC Environmentalists

Lani-Kailua Outdoor Circle recently awarded $6,000 to fund environmental studies scholarships at Windward Community College, which will be awarded to students during the 2017-2018 academic year. Pictured are (from left) WCC chancellor Doug Dykstra, UH Foundation executive director of development for Community Colleges KC Collins, LKOC scholarship chairwoman Claudia Webster and LKOC president Diane Harding. PHOTO BY BONNIE BEATSON