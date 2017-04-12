Hot Shots – 4/12/17

$26K For Boys & Girls Club

Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii (BGCH) recently was presented with a $26,000 donation from Olino, Consolidated Theaters’ new state-of-the-art luxury cinema at Ka Makana Alii. The donation will support the positive growth and development of Hawaii’s youth. Pictured are (from left) Rich Hartline, vice president of development, DeBartolo Development; Rod Tengan, division manager, Consolidated Theatres; John Rosa, general manager, Olino by Consolidated Theatres; and Tim Motts, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii.

PHOTO FROM BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF HAWAII

Subaru Hawaii Shares The Love

Subaru Hawaii recently donated $30,000 to local nonprofits as part of its Share the Love sales campaign, which ran Nov. 1-Dec. 31, 2016. During this annual sales event, Subaru Hawaii donates $250 for every new car sold up to $30,000, and the total is divided evenly among six nonprofits. This year’s beneficiaries are Friends of the Library of Hawaii, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, and Hawaii Island, Hawaiian, Maui and Kauai humane societies. Pictured are (from left) Rod Saunders, Subaru Hawaii; Jesse Saunders, Hawaiian Humane Society; Brigitte Yoshino and Nainoa Mau, Friends of the Library of Hawaii; Kahi Pacarro, Sustainable Coastlines; and Jason Uejo, Servco Subaru.

PHOTO FROM SERVCO PACIFIC