Hot Shots – 3/8/17

Job Corps Honors Winston Kong

Students and staff at Hawaii Job Corps recently honored longtime friend of the program Winston Kong as he begins his retirement. Winston joined the Job Corps team as a career counselor in 1975 at the former Koko Head campus, where he guided the young adults in the career training program until 1984. Winston returned to Job Corps seven years ago as a Windward Community College instructor to teach an interdisciplinary studies course required for all new students to WCC. Pictured are (back, from left) Emina Lukac, Leila Kanoa, Kong, Nitta Togiola, Reyanna Collier, Alexis Hercules (front) Melvin Jack, Jalen Foster and Matthew Smith. PHOTO FROM JULIE DUGAN

Consul General Says Thank You

The Honorable Kang Young Hoon, Korean consul general of Honolulu, recently sponsored a “Thank You” luncheon attended by approximately 100 Korean War veterans, spouses and friends at Pagoda Hotel. PHOTO FROM STAN FUJII, KWVA HAWAII