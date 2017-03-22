Hot Shots – 3/22/17

Mahalo To Legislator Of The Year

Friends of the Library of Hawaii (FLH) awarded state Rep. Della Au Belatti, who represents House District 24, with the Mahalo Award as FLH 2016 Legislator of the Year. The award was presented Jan. 10 at Washington Place. Pictured are (back, from left) Alan Yamamoto, Kathy Fay, Jane Dickson and Marlene Booth, FLH board of directors; Stephanie Rezents, FLH legislative committee; Nainoa Mau, FLH executive director; (front) fi rst lady Dawn Amano-Ige; state librarian Stacey Aldrich; Belatti; Wendy Maxwell, Makiki Community Library board president; and Susan Li and Rebecca Nadler, FLH board of directors PAUL H. MARK PHOTO

SSFM Supports UH Students

SSFM International Inc. recently contributed $261,263 to support UH Manoa College of Engineering and College of Social Sciences students. Pictured are (from left) Song Choi, assistant dean, College of Engineering; Karen Umemoto, chairwoman, Department of Urban and Regional Planning; Horst G. Brandeis, professor of civil and environmental engineering; H.R. Riggs, dean, College of Engineering; Denise Konan, dean, College of Social Sciences; Michael Matsumoto, president, CEO of SSFM; and Norman Kawachika, Stacey Miyamoto and Trisha Sugita, board members, SSFM PHOTO FROM SSFM INTERNATIONAL INC.