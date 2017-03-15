Hot Shots – 3/15/17

Publisher Goes To Kindergarten

MidWeek publisher Ron Nagasawa recently stopped by Salt Lake Elementary school to participate in its Read to Me Week 2017. Here he is pictured with Mrs. Denise Yamada’s kindergarten students, to whom he read the book, The Princess and the Li Hing Mui

PHOTO BY DENISE YAMADA

Walking Away With $10K

Enterprise Holdings recently helped kick-start the Hawaii Hotel Industry Foundation Charity Walk with a $10,000 donation. Pictured are (from left) Gregg Nelson GM, Napili Kai Beach Resort; Mufi Hannemann, CEO, Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association and MidWeek columnist; state Sen. Glenn Wakai; Joslyn Bantilan, account manager, Enterprise Holdings; Chris Sbarbaro, VP, Enterprise Holdings; state Rep. Richard Onishi; and Scott Ingwers, GM, Trump International Hotel Waikiki

PHOTO FROM CHRIS SBARBARO