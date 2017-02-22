Hot Shots – 2/22/17

Hawaiian Electric Helps Save Lives

Hawaiian Electric recently donated $10,000 to Blood Bank of Hawaii. Joseph Viola (far left) and Mindy Kakazu (far right) of Hawaiian Electric presented the check to Blood Bank of Hawaii’s Kim-Anh Nguyen and Todd Lewis at their Dillingham headquarters. Hawaiian Electric has a long history with the nonprofit that was founded in 1941, and today the company is the largest private blood donor in the state, with more than 400 employees contributing in excess of 1,600 pints annually. The donation is one of the company’s “125 Acts of Aloha,” which commemorates Hawaiian Electric’s 125th anniversary. PHOTO BY TRAVIS NISHIDA, HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC

Nan Inc. Gives $25K For Keiki

Kids Hurt Too Hawaii, a free service for grieving and traumatized children, recently received a $25,000 donation from Nan Inc., the state’s largest locally owned construction company. Pictured are Nan Inc.’s Van Law, Carol Nelson and vice president Ryan Nakaima, and Kids Hurt Too Hawaii executive director Patria Weston-Lee, program director Hiro Ito, and clients Colin and Kaleen Miyasato, Kazuki Mori, McKenna Panui-Scobie and Duke Scobie. PHOTO FROM JUSTIN BARFIELD