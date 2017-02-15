Hot Shots – 2/15/17

City Council Honors Centenarian

The City Council honored Catalina Lagud Menor with a certificate congratulating her on the occasion of her 100th birthday. Councilman Ron Menor (left) presented the certificate on behalf of the City and County of Honolulu Dec. 2 during her party at Hawaii Okinawa Center. Pictured with them are Marlyne M. Agsalda and Aaron Agsalda. PHOTO BY ALFREDO AGSALDA JR.

Walmart Gives Back For Keiki

Hawaii Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members recently wrapped up a seven-week campaign, collecting $159,939.55 on behalf of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. It was part of a national campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which resulted in nearly $37 million for member hospitals across America. Pictured are (from left) Mililani Walmart cashier Nora Kyla Arellano, assistant manager Maegan Nahulu, zone supervisor Michelle Nishimura, store manager Peter Nielsen, Hawaii market manager Steven Reed, and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Colette Forcie. PHOTO FROM DAVID SAYRE