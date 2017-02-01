Hot Shots – 2/1/2017

City Council Honors Former Editor

Former MidWeek regional editor Carol Chang, who retired last year, recently was honored for her distinguished career in journalism as well as her untiring philanthropy. Pictured are (front, from left) Kevin Chang, City Councilwoman Carol Fukunaga, Carol and Nelson Chang, Alma Vega Urias Chang, (back) Councilman Brandon Elefante, Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi and Councilmen Ron Menor and Joey Manahan.

PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

Hirono Stands With FilVetREP

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (center), who sponsored the Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2015 in the Senate, poses with leaders and members of the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project (FilVetREP) Nov. 30, shortly after Congress approved the bill granting recognition to Filipino World War II veterans.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SEN. HIRONO’S OFFICE