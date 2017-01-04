Hot Shots – 1/4/17

Students ‘Do Love’ At Kuakini

Elementary students from Hawaii Baptist Academy transformed the walls of Kuakini Home and Kuakini Geriatric Care’s intermediate care and skilled nursing units into colorful murals filled with positive messages as part of HBA’s “Love Does” campaign. The handmade cards that decorated the walls contained the students’ original artwork. Pictured in front of one of the decorated walls are (from left) Rachel Kaneshiro, HBA instructional technology specialist, Rachel Cheung, Isabella Teramae, Lisa Zheng, Hailey Arita, Sera Gavin, Casey Choi and Kory Chu. PHOTO COURTESY KUAKINI HEALTH SYSTEM

Coldwell Banker Boosts AUW

Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties raised $35,870 for Aloha United Way (AUW), exceeding the company’s fundraising goal of $28,500 by 26 percent. Each of Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties’ five area sales offices and its administrative office developed separate ideas to raise funds during the seven-week campaign, which began Aug. 22. Pictured are (from left) Jordan T. Kam (RA), Bonnie Tam-Hoy (RA), Khai Tran (RA), Lynn Plantz (RA), Tiffany Bove (RA), Priscilla Sharp, Donna Hughes, Wendy Dombrowski, Kelly Botelho and Yvonne Banogon (RA). PHOTO COURTESY COLDWELL BANKER