Hot Shots – 12/28/16

Tourney Earns $10K For BGCH

Hoakalei Charities recently donated $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii Hale Pono Ewa Beach Clubhouse, which provides children with access to programs, caring staff and a safe learning environment. The funds were raised through the eighth annual Els Hoakalei Cup charitable golf tournament. Pictured here is Portia Burgess of Haseko presenting Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii Hale Pono Ewa Beach Clubhouse with a $10,000 donation. PHOTO FROM HOAKALEI CHARITIES

Inspired To Support Hoala Na Pua

Inspire Church raised $134,372.87 from its 2015-16 Heart for the House Campaign for Hoala Na Pua. Part of the church’s social concern initiative is to financially support the nonprofit organization. Hoala Na Pua is dedicated to help renew trafficked girls through health, education, advocacy and reintegration. The organization is the first in the state working toward building a long-term licensed residence special treatment facility for underage females rescued from sexual exploitation. Pictured are (from left) senior pastor of Inspire Church Mike Kai, Tammy Bitanga, Hoala Na Pua president Jessica Munoz, Kaleo Schneider, Candice Acob and executive pastor of Inspire Church Mark Peterman. PHOTO FROM INSPIRE CHURCH