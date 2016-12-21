Hot Shots – 12/21/16

Helping Teens Be Merry And Bright

The nonprofi t Hawaii International Child collected $1,000 in gift cards so that foster teens, who will be spending the holiday season in shelters statewide, will have some Christmas cheer. Pictured are (back, from left): Hawaii International Child CEO Kristine Altwies, Jamie Hughes, Jaydee Wagner, Lani Oprescu, (front) Chris Yoshiyama, MJ Abe, Maia Tjarks and Nikia Crollard. PHOTO FROM JACQUE VAUGHN

‘Star-Advertiser’ Readers Give Big

Honolulu Star-Advertiser‘s Subscriber Donation Program raised $100,000 for its 2016 benefi ciary, YMCA of Honolulu. SDP gives readers the option to donate to a selected charity via Honolulu Star-Advertiser when they pay for their subscriptions. The program launched in 2011 and since has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to various local nonprofi t organizations. Pictured are (from left): Dave Kennedy, Star-Advertiser chief revenue offi cer; Lance Wilhelm, board chairman, YMCA of Honolulu; Michael Broderick, president and CEO, YMCA of Honolulu; Dennis Francis, Star-Advertiser president and publisher; and Aaron Kotarek, Star-Advertiser vice president, circulation. ANTHONY CONSILLIO PHOTO