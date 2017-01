Happy 80th Birthday, Yoshiko!

Family and friends celebrated Yoshiko Nakatsu’s 80th birthday Nov. 19 with a surprise party — with 136 guests, some coming all the way from Japan — at Hale Koa Hotel. When she arrived, there was much fanfare, with presentation of lei by grandson Jake, confetti, noisemakers and the whole group singing Happy Birthday.

Photos From Maralyn Kurshals