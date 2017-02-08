February 8

Wednesday February 8

Beginners Ukulele Class Na Kupuna Makamae Center, Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., $20/membership $8-$10/class. Vicky Hollinger teaches beginning ukulele classes. (773-7047)

Deeksha Meditations Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 7:30-8:30 p.m., donations accepted. (397-3174)

Giving Birth: The Castle Experience Castle Medical Center, four Wednesdays starting Feb. 8, 6-8 p.m., $45-$80. Learn different aspects of the birth experience, from preparing for the hospital to caring for you and your baby. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kapolei High School, H204, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Hawaii Kai Needle Arts Group Island Brew Coffeehouse at Hawaii Kai Shopping Center, 9 a.m.-noon, free. If you enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery or any type of “needle arts,” be sure to join us! Bring something for show and tell, and meet others who share your passion. (beachcombers3@hotmail.com, 429-5106)

Tea with Ling Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 1 p.m., free. Drop in to meet Ling for tea, or call for an appointment with this profound messenger. Private sessions are $60. (392-8857)

Winged Wednesdays Palama Settlement, 810 N. Vineyard Blvd., 8-10 a.m., free. Palama Settlement alumni are invited to revisit, reconnect and reminisce with coffee, tea and pastries. RSVP requested. (845-3945, alumni@palamasettlement.org)

Xeric Seed Giveaway Halawa Xeriscape Garden, Wednesdays and Saturdays in February, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Get a free slip of the Blushing Bromeliad, a great, nontoxic house or office plant. (748-5315)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Hawaii Wartime History Tour RSVP for meeting place in the Capitol District, 1-5 p.m., $40. Journey through 52 sites related to the war years in the downtown Honolulu/Chinatown area with Steve Fredrick. (filmguy54@hotmail.com, 395-0674)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Marc Cohn Blue Note Hawaii, Feb. 6-11, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $65-$35. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Peter Apo Band Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 5-7 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

McKinley High School Class of 1967 RSVP now for May 6 event at Hale Koa Hotel, 6 p.m., $70. Enjoy an elaborate dinner buffet, door prizes, games and more. (becky54pang@gmail.com, hajahiho@hawaiiantel.net, 221-2132)

‘Cupid Find Your Perfect Match’ Louis Pohl Gallery, Jan. 23-Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, free. Twenty artists have contributed handcrafted cups and mugs. Choose a cup you like, and pick its mate! Reception is Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Paint the Town Red’ Louis Pohl Gallery, 1142 Bethel St., Jan. 2-Feb. 18, business hours, free. Lauren Okano presents an exhibit of her work. A portion of proceeds go to The Life Foundation. Reception is Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. (521-1812)

‘Play It Forward’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Jan. 15-Feb. 25, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists hosts its first exhibit of 2017. Opening reception is Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. (onoaloha@hawaii.rr.com)

‘Voyaging: The Art of Wayfinding’ Gallery Iolani at Windward Community College, Jan. 29-March 5, 1-5 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, free. A selection of thalassic art from the Art in Public Places Collection of Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Opening reception is Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (236-9155, gallery.windward.hawaii.edu)