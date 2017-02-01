February 7

Tuesday February 7

General Newborn Care Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $30/two people. Learn how to tell if your baby is sick, how to take your baby’s temperature, why babies cry and more. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Meditation Class: Where is Real Love to be Found? Church of the Crossroads, Ross Davis Room, 1212 University Ave., 7 p.m., free. Learn simple meditation practices and hear timeless yoga wisdom, deep peace breathing, Japa Yoga and Kirtan. Sponsored by Yoga Kirtan Hawaii. (224-2462)

Silk Scarf Foster Botanical Garden, 10 a.m.-noon, $15. Create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind silk scarf using dyes. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaiser High School library, 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Waialua Intermediate and High School, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Farms.” (697-7868)