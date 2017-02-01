Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Sunday February 5

Pearlridge Center, Downtown Center Court, 1-4 p.m., free. A regular social event of local artists who create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking story.” (pearlridgeonline.com)

Swing Dance Club Hawaii

Palladium at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 404 Kapahulu Ave., 6-9:15 p.m., $8-$5. Take lessons for the first hour, then dance away to swing and many other dance styles. Snacks provided. (529-8816)