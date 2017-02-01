February 5
Sunday February 5
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Koko Marina Center, 8 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Waikele Premium Outlets, by Leonard’s Malasadas, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Comic Jam Hawaii
Pearlridge Center, Downtown Center Court, 1-4 p.m., free. A regular social event of local artists who create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking story.” (pearlridgeonline.com)
Swing Dance Club Hawaii
Palladium at Ala Wai Golf Clubhouse, 404 Kapahulu Ave., 6-9:15 p.m., $8-$5. Take lessons for the first hour, then dance away to swing and many other dance styles. Snacks provided. (529-8816)
Developing ‘Yangon Echoes’
UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, 2-3 p.m., free. An illustrated talk on the exhibit by curators Virginia Henderson and Tim Webster. (944-7177, arts.eastwestcenter.org)