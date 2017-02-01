February 4

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Saturday February 4

Building Your Home for Life Seminar Honolulu Country Club, 9-11 a.m., free. Learn more about where to start in building your own home, including how to select a builder, what to watch for, residential design, budgets and more. Pre-registration required. (593-2808, grahambuilders.com)

Hangar Talk Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, 11 a.m.-noon, $10. WWII Tuskegee Airman pilot Col. Charles McGee discusses his experiences in this public presentation. Pre-registration recommended. (441-1007, pacificaviationmuseum.org)

Multiple Streams of Income in Real Estate Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties at Kapolei Commons, 4 p.m., free. Learn multiple ways to generate income in real estate, including rent versus sell, rent versus buy and 1031 Exchange. (675-6413)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Pearlridge Center, Downtown, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Chinese New Year Hawaii Kai Towne Center, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free. Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association dances to ring in the Year of the Rooster, plus attendees can enjoy kung fu demonstrations and more. (hawaiikaitownecenter.com)

Chinese New Year Celebration Kapolei Commons, 4-5 p.m., free. Enjoy a lion and dragon dance and martial arts demonstration from Chinese Lion Dance Association. (thekapoleicommons.com)

Craft, Gift & Rubberstamp Expo Neal Blaisdell Center, Hawaii Suites, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Featuring local vendors selling a variety of wonderful crafts, gift items and supplies. A large Crafters’ Clearance Sale also will be part of this event. (nanstar@hawaii.rr.com)

Eddie Kamae’s Celebration of Life Kaimana Beach, 7:30 a.m., free. Join Eddie’s family, friends, musicians, chanters and many more as they celebrate the life of the famed ukulele virtuoso. (hawaiianlegacyfoundation.org)

New Year’s Festival/Malassadas Day Celebration Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 94-695 Waipahu St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Celebrate the Year of the Fire Rooster with a blessing at Wakamiya Inari Shrine, a lion dance by Kung Siu Lum Pai Association, games, crafts, food samples and more. (677-0110)

Windward Police Activities League Volleyball Registration Heeia Playground on Haiku Road, Feb. 4 and 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., $25. Registration is open now for volleyball, beginning in April. (247-1558)

Family Story Time Waianae Public Library, 10:30 a.m., free. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts for children in grades pre-K-1 and their caregivers. Today’s theme is “Imagination.” (697-7868)

Brahms Double Concerto Blaisdell Concert Hall, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5 at 4 p.m., $34-$92. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra performs Brahms Violin and Cello Concerto, highlighting concertmaster Ignace Jang and principal cellist Mark Votapek. (hisymphony.org)

Jazz at the Dragon Upstairs The Dragon Upstairs, 7-10 p.m., $5. Enjoy music from Rob Scheps, Mihoko M, Chris Yeh, Roland Sugimoto, Christian Gonzalez and Chris Pagabaribaun. (526-1411)

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum Hawaii Public Radio’s Atherton Studio, 7:30 p.m., $30-$15. (hprtickets.org, 955-8821)

Mango Season Trio Nico’s Pier 38, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Royal Hawaiian Band Ka Makana Alii, 5 p.m., free. (922-5331)

Smooth Jazz Concert Hawaii Convention Center, Liliu Theater, 8 p.m., $70-$60. Euge Groove and Tracy Carter perform. (951-696-0184)

Creativity is Contagious 449 Cooke St., 4-10 p.m., $40-$55. RISEHI presents chef Ed Kenney, singer Irie Love and designer Kuhao Zane to discuss their work, inspiration and success, along with a panel discussion on “The Creators’ Dilemma,” pupu from Kenney and more. (risehi.com)

Cherry Blossom Contestants Appearance Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3-4 p.m., free. The Queen contestants of the Cherry Blossom Festival make their final public appearance before the festival ball. Dragon Beat performs. (226-0351, cbfhawaii@gmail.com)

Chinese New Year Banquet Maple Garden, 6 p.m., $45-$60. Society of Asian Art of Hawaii hosts a Chinese New Year banquet with a silent auction of glass art and lecture, “Ito Jakuchu: Master Painter of Roosters” by Dr. John Szostak. (282-5230)

‘Dalai Lama Awakening’ Film Screening and Discussion Buddhist Study Center, 1436 University Ave., 4-7 p.m., $12-$10. The film presents the profound and life-changing journey of innovative Western thinkers who travel to India to meet with the Dalai Lama to solve many of the worlds problems. Time includes post-film refreshments and discussion. (536-7044, hawaiibetsuin.org/event/dalai-lama-film/)

Moanikeala Hula Festival Polynesian Cultural Center, Hawaiian Village, noon-5 p.m., $10-$6. Nine halau perform both kahiko and auana hula in honor of Aunty Sally Moanikeala Wood Naluai. (polynesia.com)

‘Voyaging: The Art of Wayfinding’ Gallery Iolani at Windward Community College, Jan. 29-March 5, 1-5 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, free. A selection of thalassic art from the Art in Public Places Collection of Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Opening reception is Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (236-9155, gallery.windward.hawaii.edu)

‘Yangon Echos: Inside Heritage Homes’ UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, Jan. 29-May 21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, free. Learn more about Yangon’s traditions and diversity in a changing world. Opening reception is Jan. 29 at 2 p.m., with entertainment and a tour with the curators.(arts.eastwestcenter.org)

‘You and Me and the Space Between’ Tenney Theatre, 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., $20-$10. Honolulu Theatre for Youth presents a magical story about an adventurous girl who lives on a tiny island that’s sinking into the sea. (htyweb.org)