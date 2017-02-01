February 3

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday February 3

Computer Class for Seniors Waianae Public Library, Fridays between Feb. 3-March 17, 10 a.m.-noon, free. A series of computer classes for seniors, taught by Lucy Gay, associate professor at Leeward Community College. (697-7868)

Economical Aquaponics Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 6-7:30 p.m., $5/non-members. Learn about water conservation and how to produce organic food in your backyard or lanai using aquaponics. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hbws.org)

In His Own Words Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, 10-11 a.m., free. WWII Tuskegee Airman pilot Col. Charles McGee discusses his experiences in this youth-geared presentation. Pre-registration recommended. (445-9137, education@pacificaviationmuseum.org)

Ti Leaf Lei Making Wahiawa Botanical Garden, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Learn how to make a ti leaf lei and help reach the city’s goal of 5,000 ti leaf lei to place on a gravesite at Punchbowl Cemetery for Memorial Day. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Blood Bank of Hawaii BYUH’s Ballroom, 9:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaiser Permanente Mapunapuna Medical Office, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Oahu Veterans Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

First Fridays at HiSAM Hawaii State Art Museum, 6-9 p.m., free. Julia Akatsu Stoyanov performs classical piano music as the museum’s galleries stay open late. (586-9959)

Punahou Carnival Punahou School, Feb. 3-4, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., free. Punahou School hosts its annual carnival featuring rides, games, music, food and, of course, malasadas.

‘Na Manu’ Paliku Theatre, Feb. 3-12, Thursdays at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., $10-$5. Learn more about birds in Hawaiian culture through traditional moolelo in this Hawaiian Youth Theatre production. (235-7310, etickethawaii.com)