February 26
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Sunday February 26
Blue Zones Hawaii Cooking Demo
Windward Mall, Center Court, noon-1 p.m., free. Chef Maya Merrifield teaches how to make great-tasting, plant-based meals. Taste multiple dishes and take home recipe cards. RSVP required. (info.bluezonesproject.com/ko/jancooking)
Windward Keiki Volleyball Clinic
St. Mark’s Lutheran School, Feb. 26, March 12, 19, 26 and April 2, call for times, $100. Learn the fundamental skills of volleyball. Introduce the game, sportsmanship and fun. (561-0336)
Adoption Circle of Hawaii Meeting
Harris United Methodist Church, 20 S. Vineyard Blvd., 3-5 p.m., free. Adoptees, birth parents and adoptive parents meet. (989-7071, adoptioncirclehawaii.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Moanalua Middle School, cafeteria, 7:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
St. John Vianney Parish, Parish Lounge, 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Religious Society of Friends Visiting Sunday Lunch
Honolulu Friends Meeting House, 2426 Oahu Ave., 9:45 a.m., free. Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) host a Sunday lunch following silent worship and meditation, childcare and hymn singing. (hawaiiquaker.org, 988-2714)
Guide My Feet
St. John Vianney Parish, 5-6 p.m., free. WIndward Choral Society performs a night of African-American gospel and spirituals, featuring guest artists Binti Bailey and Lisa Barnes. (thewindwardchoralsociety.org)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Kapiolani Bandstand, 2 p.m., free. (922-5331)
Ula Taiese Fundraiser
Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 2-10:30 p.m., $30. Featuring Noah Juan and the Groove, Gavin Kaina, Waimanalo Sunset Band, Simplisity and A Touch of Gold. (lolashawaii.com)
Black History Month Celebration
Chaminade Univeristy, Mystical Rose Oratory, 4-6 p.m., free. Enjoy spiritual, gospel and poetry performances from Leon Williams, Hawaii Vocal Arts Ensemble, Chaminade University Chorus and more. (chaminade.edu)
‘By Land or Sea’
Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Feb. 26-April 8, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists displays their work. Reception is March 5 at 5 p.m. (286-5675)
Ka Hale I o Kahala Halau Hula
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Myanmar Political Transition
UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, 2-3 p.m., free. Miemie Winn Byrd discusses “Myanmar Political Transition.” (944-7177)
Sunday Afternoon at the Movies: ‘Selma’
Pearl City Public Library, 1 p.m., free. Watch a screening of “Selma,” about Martin Luther King Jr. and his efforts to obtain voting rights for black people in 1965. (453-6566)