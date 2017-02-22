February 26

Sunday February 26

Blue Zones Hawaii Cooking Demo Windward Mall, Center Court, noon-1 p.m., free. Chef Maya Merrifield teaches how to make great-tasting, plant-based meals. Taste multiple dishes and take home recipe cards. RSVP required. (info.bluezonesproject.com/ko/jancooking)

Windward Keiki Volleyball Clinic St. Mark’s Lutheran School, Feb. 26, March 12, 19, 26 and April 2, call for times, $100. Learn the fundamental skills of volleyball. Introduce the game, sportsmanship and fun. (561-0336)

Adoption Circle of Hawaii Meeting Harris United Methodist Church, 20 S. Vineyard Blvd., 3-5 p.m., free. Adoptees, birth parents and adoptive parents meet. (989-7071, adoptioncirclehawaii.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Moanalua Middle School, cafeteria, 7:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii St. John Vianney Parish, Parish Lounge, 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Religious Society of Friends Visiting Sunday Lunch Honolulu Friends Meeting House, 2426 Oahu Ave., 9:45 a.m., free. Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) host a Sunday lunch following silent worship and meditation, childcare and hymn singing. (hawaiiquaker.org, 988-2714)

Guide My Feet St. John Vianney Parish, 5-6 p.m., free. WIndward Choral Society performs a night of African-American gospel and spirituals, featuring guest artists Binti Bailey and Lisa Barnes. (thewindwardchoralsociety.org)

Royal Hawaiian Band Kapiolani Bandstand, 2 p.m., free. (922-5331)

Ula Taiese Fundraiser Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 2-10:30 p.m., $30. Featuring Noah Juan and the Groove, Gavin Kaina, Waimanalo Sunset Band, Simplisity and A Touch of Gold. (lolashawaii.com)

Black History Month Celebration Chaminade Univeristy, Mystical Rose Oratory, 4-6 p.m., free. Enjoy spiritual, gospel and poetry performances from Leon Williams, Hawaii Vocal Arts Ensemble, Chaminade University Chorus and more. (chaminade.edu)

‘By Land or Sea’ Honolulu Country Club Gallery, Feb. 26-April 8, business hours, free. Association of Hawaii Artists displays their work. Reception is March 5 at 5 p.m. (286-5675)

Ka Hale I o Kahala Halau Hula Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Myanmar Political Transition UH-Manoa’s East-West Center Gallery, 2-3 p.m., free. Miemie Winn Byrd discusses “Myanmar Political Transition.” (944-7177)