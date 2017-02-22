February 25

Saturday February 25

Awesome Air PLants Island Scoops, 4:30 p.m., $25/air plant garden. Make your own ocean-themed peace garden with air plant. Materials provided. Pre-registration required. (livingartmarinecenter.com/family.htm)

CarFit Moanalua High School, parking lot closest to fire station, 7:30-11:30 a.m., free. Mature drivers can check the “fit” of their vehicles for safety and comfort based on CarFit’s 12-point checklist. (aarp.cvent.com/carfit2-25, 545-6007)

CyberSafety Education & Awareness Workshop Windward Community College, Hale Kuhina 114, 9-11 a.m., free. This workshop will explain in lay terms the safety and security issues in computer technology and what the Internet poses to the user. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/free-classes)

Hawaii Future Dentists Symposium Pauahi Tower, 1003 Bishop St. #340, 8 a.m., free. Dr. Cecile Sebastian and Patterson Dental host a special day for students interested in pursuing careers in dentistry to learn more from real dentists. Pre-registration required. (537-2880, lyn@hawaiiansmile.com)

Lotus Workshop Mulkern Nursery, 10 a.m., free. Learn everything you ever wanted to know about the beautiful, edible lotus plant. RSVP required. (396-6595)

Real Estate of Mind: A Report on New Housing Developments on Oahu Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties, 4 p.m., free. Dan Cooke discusses the latest on housing development projects including Hoopili, Koa Ridge, Kapolei West, Royal Kunia II, Ko Olina and Kakaako. Pre-registration required. (551-2196)

Smart Moves: Feldenkrais for Relaxed Neck & Shoulders and Pain-free Spine Still & Moving Center, Feb. 25-26, 3 p.m., $75-$43. Feeling tight in your neck, shoulders and back? Learn movements that will gently release your major tensions without a typical stretching or exercise routine. (stillandmovingcenter.com)

Writing Retreat Windward Community College, Hale Akoakoa cafeteria, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., $12. An opportunity to meet and write in the company of other beginning and experienced writers and instructor Lillian Cunningham. (235-7433, windwardcce.org/writing)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Aikahi Park Shopping Center, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Mililani Market Place, 7 a.m.-noon, free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Car Seat Safety Event Babies R Us at Pearl City Gateway Mall, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Is your child’s car seat or booster seat installed properly? Find out by getting it checked for free by a certified child passenger safety technician. Pre-registration required, but walk-ins welcome. (432-2260)

Cars and Coffee Hawaii Auto Meet Aikahi Park Shopping Center, 9-11 a.m., free. Cars and Coffee Hawaii hosts a meetup for automobile and motoring enthusiasts. (shopaikahi.com)

Craft Exchange Hawaii State Library, Art, Music & Recreation Section, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Bring your extra craft supplies and exchange them for something new from someone else’s stash. (586-3500)

Dance for Parkinson’s Hawaii Kai Retirement Community Phase 1 Exercise Room, third floor, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 27 at 10 a.m., free. Enjoy movement, music and dance for those suffering from Parkinson’s disease, spouses, caregivers and friends. Sponsored by Hawaii Parkinson Association. (778-1397)

E-waste Recycling Kahala Mall, near men’s Macy’s parking lot, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Bring computers, monitors, laptops, printers, fax machines and other electronic devices for recycling. No TVs, alkaline batteries, home appliances or tools. (488-8870)

Elegant Exchange Campbell High School cafeteria, 2-5 p.m., $10/dress exchange. Bring your gently used prom dress and payment to exchange for a different dress. Proceeds go to Campbell Project Grad 2017. (375-6455)

Give Kids a Smile Waikiki Health Makahiki Clinic, 935 Makahiki Way, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Kids can get free dental care, participate in fun activities, learn more about dental health and win prizes. (givekidsasmilehawaii.org, 447-1840)

Hanalani Schools Spring Admissions Open House Hanalani Schools, 94-294 Anania Drive, 8:30 a.m., free. Preview the Hanalani experience for preschool through grade 12, and see a demonstration of learning in action. RSVP requested. (625-0006, gohanalani.org/open-house)

Honolulu Pride Community Meeting Waikiki Community Center auditorium, 4 p.m., free. The 2017 Honolulu Pride Parade + Festival will be held Oct. 21, and planning starts now. Bring ideas and community spirit. (220-7744, honolulupride@hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com)

Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Hoolaulea 2017 Kamehameha Schools, Kapalama Campus, Konia Field, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Enjoy live entertainment, shopping, food, rides, games, crafts and more. (842-8680)

Leilehua High School Project Grad 2017 Craft Fair Leilehua High School cafeteria, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Enjoy food, vendors, a silent auction, creative crafts and much more, all in support of the school’s 2017 Project Grad program. (518-9545, misdiazmsdiaz@yahoo.com)

Rotary Club of Waikiki Garage Sale Waikiki Elementary School cafeteria, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Rotary Club of Waikiki presents its seventh annual garage sale to benefit the school and its youth activity programs. (waikikirotary.org)

Kids World Craft Windward Mall, Center Court, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Decorate a free pinwheel craft. (235-1143)

Hot Latin Style! Mardi Gras Night Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8:30-9:30 and 10-11 p.m., $10. Featuring Rolando Sanchez and Salsa Hawaii. (596-8878)

Jazz Peace Concert Byodo-in Valley of the Temples, 12:30-3:30 p.m., free. Duane Padilla, Sonny Silva and Mihoko M perform. (239-9844)

Revocation Hawaiian Brian’s, 6 p.m. doors open, $29/presale. (underworldevents.com)

80s Pop Muzik Seventh Anniversary Party Bar 35, 35 N. Hotel St., 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5, age 21 and up. Celebrate seven years of 80s Pop Muzik with KILLTHRILL and DJs Nocturna, Rhombus and KSM. (djnocturna.wordpress.com)

Jubilate Celebration Honolulu Country Club, 5-9 p.m., $100. Honolulu Chorale presents its fundraising and award dinner with auctions and entertainment from Karol’s Carolers, Megumi Pulido and Honolulu Chorale. (honoluluchorale.org)

T&C Surf’s ‘Go Big!’ Pearlridge Uptown, Center Court, 1-3 p.m., free. T&C Surf hosts pro surfers for an afternoon of autographs and giveaways, featuring Mike Stewart, Sammy Morretino, Tanner McDaniel, Mack Crilley, Kawika Kamai, Karla Costa, Jeff Hubbard and many more. (tcsurf.com)

‘Home’ Tenney Theatre at The Cathedral of St. Andrew, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., $20-$10. Honolulu Theatre for Youth presents Annie Cusick Wood’s “Home,” a production that explores the value of a shelter as two youths struggle to create their own home. (htyweb.org, 839-9885)

‘Plantation Plays’ Hawaii Plantation Village, 94-695 Waipahu St., Feb. 25 and 26, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., $5. Watch three mini-plays about plantation life, with magic, chickens and mystery. (677-0110, hpv.waipahu@hawaiiantel.net)

‘The Machine Inside: Biometrics’ Bishop Museum, Feb. 25-Sept. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$10.95. Learn more about how evolution is Earth’s greatest innovator, and how humans have been inspired by nature’s ingenuity. (bishopmuseum.org, 847-3511)