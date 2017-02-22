February 24
Friday February 24
A Prescription for Healthy Reading
Kalihi-Palama Public Library, noon, free. Learn about library services and health resources. Pre-registration required. (831-6878)
Bliss Ecstatic Dance
Still & Moving Center, 7 p.m., $15-$13.50. Come dance and bring your Valentine, or be your own Valentine gifting yourself this dance. (stillandmovingcenter.com)
Garden Meditation
Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free. Practice receiving the colors, movements and sounds around you as Kathryn Rone guides you through gentle stretch, breathing and meditation. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)
Plant Doctor
Wahiawa Botanical Garden, 9-10 a.m., free. Bring potted plants, branches, fruit and leaf samples to look at under a microscope. Attendees can ask questions about any horticulture topic. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)
Comedy BrewHa-Ha: Unscripted Community Comedy
Jazz Minds Cafe, 7-9 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. Think Fast leads teams of performers from around the island and beyond as they create community improv teams. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Cherry Blossom Festival Golf Tournament
Pearl Country Club, 11 a.m. registration, noon shotgun start, $750-$550/three players. Enjoy a fun-filled tournament with foods and snacks along the course, concluding with dinner and prizes. (cbfhawaii@gmail.com)
Farm Fresh Fridays
Mililani Shopping Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Browse locally grown fruits and vegetables, culinary creations, unique products and more. (mililanishoppingcenter.com)
Rare Disease Day 2017
Hawaii State Capitol, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Join patients, families, caregivers, medical professionals and industry representatives to discuss the challenges rare disease patients face and how you can make a difference in their lives. (pheo.n.skye@gmail.com, rarediseaseday.us/events/advocacy-events)
Washington Middle School Fun Fest
Washington Middle School, 1:30-9 p.m., free. Enjoy rides, food trucks, games, crafts and more. Get dinner and goodies before heading home! (973-0177, wmssbghi@gmail.com)
Writers Workshop
Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 11 a.m., free. All authors and aspiring authors welcome. (nfigueroa808@gmail.com)
11th Hour
Kelley O’Neils, 311 Lewers St., 9 p.m.-1 a.m., free, age 21 and up. (347-1323)
Dobet Gnahore
UH-Manoa, Orvis Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., $39-$19. Dobet Gnahore of the Ivory Coast performs contemporary African music. (956-8246, outreach.hawaii.edu/community)
Revocation
Anna O’Briens, 6 p.m. doors open, $29/presale, age 21 and up. (underworldevents.com)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Iolani Palace, noon, free. (922-5331)
Tavana
Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)
Carnaval
Kakaako Agora, 441 Cooke St., 9 p.m., $15. Celebrate the Brazilian Carnaval with a special performance from DJ Vitinho, food and much more. (brazukatickets.com/funk_no_hawaii)
Hawaii Collectors Expo
Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 26, $5-$7.50. The 27th annual Hawaii Collectors Expo features highly prized items including antiques, paintings, coins, sports cards, jewelry, comic books and more. (hawaiicollectorsexpo.com)
‘In the Heights’
Kaimuki High School auditorium, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., $15-$10. Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center presents Lin-Miranda Manuel’s “In the Heights,” about a tight-knit, multicultural community. (khspac.org, office@khspac.org)
Palette Up! Adult Art Soiree
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 93 N. Kainalu Drive, 6-8 p.m., $30. Create a stunning piece of original artwork in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere. (888-7660, kailua.paletteup.com)