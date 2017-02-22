February 24

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday February 24

A Prescription for Healthy Reading Kalihi-Palama Public Library, noon, free. Learn about library services and health resources. Pre-registration required. (831-6878)

Bliss Ecstatic Dance Still & Moving Center, 7 p.m., $15-$13.50. Come dance and bring your Valentine, or be your own Valentine gifting yourself this dance. (stillandmovingcenter.com)

Garden Meditation Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free. Practice receiving the colors, movements and sounds around you as Kathryn Rone guides you through gentle stretch, breathing and meditation. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Plant Doctor Wahiawa Botanical Garden, 9-10 a.m., free. Bring potted plants, branches, fruit and leaf samples to look at under a microscope. Attendees can ask questions about any horticulture topic. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Comedy BrewHa-Ha: Unscripted Community Comedy Jazz Minds Cafe, 7-9 p.m., $10, age 21 and up. Think Fast leads teams of performers from around the island and beyond as they create community improv teams. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Cherry Blossom Festival Golf Tournament Pearl Country Club, 11 a.m. registration, noon shotgun start, $750-$550/three players. Enjoy a fun-filled tournament with foods and snacks along the course, concluding with dinner and prizes. (cbfhawaii@gmail.com)

Farm Fresh Fridays Mililani Shopping Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Browse locally grown fruits and vegetables, culinary creations, unique products and more. (mililanishoppingcenter.com)

Rare Disease Day 2017 Hawaii State Capitol, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Join patients, families, caregivers, medical professionals and industry representatives to discuss the challenges rare disease patients face and how you can make a difference in their lives. (pheo.n.skye@gmail.com, rarediseaseday.us/events/advocacy-events)

Washington Middle School Fun Fest Washington Middle School, 1:30-9 p.m., free. Enjoy rides, food trucks, games, crafts and more. Get dinner and goodies before heading home! (973-0177, wmssbghi@gmail.com)

Writers Workshop Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 11 a.m., free. All authors and aspiring authors welcome. (nfigueroa808@gmail.com)

11th Hour Kelley O’Neils, 311 Lewers St., 9 p.m.-1 a.m., free, age 21 and up. (347-1323)

Dobet Gnahore UH-Manoa, Orvis Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., $39-$19. Dobet Gnahore of the Ivory Coast performs contemporary African music. (956-8246, outreach.hawaii.edu/community)

Revocation Anna O’Briens, 6 p.m. doors open, $29/presale, age 21 and up. (underworldevents.com)

Royal Hawaiian Band Iolani Palace, noon, free. (922-5331)

Tavana Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Carnaval Kakaako Agora, 441 Cooke St., 9 p.m., $15. Celebrate the Brazilian Carnaval with a special performance from DJ Vitinho, food and much more. (brazukatickets.com/funk_no_hawaii)

Hawaii Collectors Expo Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 26, $5-$7.50. The 27th annual Hawaii Collectors Expo features highly prized items including antiques, paintings, coins, sports cards, jewelry, comic books and more. (hawaiicollectorsexpo.com)

‘In the Heights’ Kaimuki High School auditorium, Feb. 24-26, March 3-5, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., $15-$10. Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center presents Lin-Miranda Manuel’s “In the Heights,” about a tight-knit, multicultural community. (khspac.org, office@khspac.org)