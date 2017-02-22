February 23

Thursday February 23

Automatic Writing Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., donations welcome. (741-0811)

Eat Well for Life: Italy Revisted Castle Medical Center, Wellness Center, 6-7:15 p.m., $12. Learn how to make Italian-inspired vegan dishes. Samples and recipes provided. Pre-registration required. (263-5050, castlemed.org)

Hanauma Bay Talks: Amazing Animal Adaptations Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve Theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Megan Porter discusses “How an eye can work like an ear: the visual systems of mantis shrimp.” (397-5840)

Samson in Stone: New Discoveries in the Ancient Synagogue at Huqoq in Israel’s Galilee Doris Duke Theatre, 7:30 p.m., free. Professor Jodi Magness of University of North Carolina, who also serves as president of Archaeological Institute of America, discusses recent excavations at the ancient village of Huqoq in Israel. (littman@hawaii.edu)

State Procurement 101 Manoa Innovation Center, 10 a.m.-noon, free. Learn the requirements of doing business with the state, types of purchases made and more. Pre-registration required. (945-1430)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Honolulu Hale, 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Pacific Health, Conference Room, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Just For You, Neighbor Waikele Premium Outlets, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 31, 3-9 p.m., free. Pick up a complimentary Savings Passport and get great deals. Must show Hawaii ID to pick up passport. (premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele)

Sit. Stay. Read! Waianae Public Library, 3-4 p.m., free. Read to Gian the Cairn Terrier, a registered therapy dog. He’ll help kids practice reading aloud without judgment. Call the library if you want to save a time slot. (697-7868)

Experts at the Cathedral Cathedral of St. Andrew, Von Holt Room, noon-1 p.m., free. Robert Liljestrand, principal and director of Lijestrand House, discusses, “The Lijestrand House: Preserving a Mid-Twentieth-Century Masterpiece.” (historichawaii.org)

Israel Vibrations & Roots Radics Blue Note Hawaii, Feb. 23-24, 8 p.m., $40-$35. Mahkess opens Feb. 23, and Penidean Feb. 24. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Tim Unten Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-10 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Wanderlust Oahu Turtle Bay Resort, Feb. 23-26, check website for schedule and cost. The fifth annual Wanderlust Oahu features yoga, tennis clinics, soulscape classes, Japanese shibori dyeing, meditation and much, much more. (wanderlust.com/festivals/oahu)

‘Buffalo’ed’ Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St., Jan. 26-Feb. 26, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. A story of Anglo colonization in the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)

‘Dream Big: Engineering Our World’ Consolidated Theatres Ward 16, 6 p.m. opening program, 7 p.m. film start, $10-$5. American Society of Civil Engineers presents a screening of “Dream Big: Engineering OUr World,” about engineering marvels from around the world. (ascehawaii.org)