February 22

Wednesday February 22

Connecting the Dots: Autism, MMR Vaccine & Roundup Moiliili Community Center, Room 105, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. Dr. Stephanie Seneff shares her findings about the rise in autism in children, autoimmune diseases and digestive problems, and their link to chemical toxicity. (292-1179)

Deeksha Meditations Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 7:30-8:30 p.m., donations accepted. (397-3174)

Download Library eBooks Mililani Public Library, 6-7:15 p.m., free. Learn how to use the OverDrive app to access over 54,000 eBooks and 14,800 audiobooks for free through the library. Pre-registration required. (627-7470)

Moving Meditation and Song Calvary by the Sea Lutheran Church, 5339 Kalanianaole Hwy., noon-1 p.m. moving meditation, 1-2 p.m. healing music, free. Move gently to sacred songs in your body and welcome the spirit of God. Then come together with others to sing in celebration of life. (377-5477)

Blood Bank of Hawaii First Hawaiian Bank Kapiolani, 7-10:45 a.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Daily Whale Watch Lunch Cruises Departs from Pier 6 at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Dec. 16-April 2, meet at 11 a.m. for 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. cruise, $87-$50.50. Sail on the 150-foot Majestic and look for humpback whales returning to Hawaii’s springtime waters. (973-1311)

Blayne Asing Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Hawaii Youth Chorus Spring Season 2017 Enrollment Call for location in Honolulu, Kaimuki, Mililani or Waipahu by Feb. 28, dates and times, $50/month. Hawaii Youth Chorus is enrolling new singers for its spring season. (623-2411, hawaiiyouthchorus@yahoo.com)

Mango Season Duo Lulu’s Surf Club, 6-9 p.m., free. (253-9099)

Peter Apo Band Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 5-7 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

‘Evolving Through Paint: The Journey of 4 Women’ Gallery on the Pali at First Unitarian Church of Honolulu, Feb. 12-March 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2-6 p.m. weekends, free. An exhibition of art by Anita Bruce, Patric Federspiel, Rebecca Snow and Rochelle Weidner. (unitariansofhi.org/exhibits)

‘Homefront Hawaii: Pearl Harbor 75th Commemoration’ Bishop Museum, Dec. 1-March 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $12.95-$22.95. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum highlights the stories of the citizens and civilians who endured that fateful day in Hawaii. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Journeys: Heritage of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands’ Bishop Museum, Aug. 13-Feb. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $22.95-$12.95. Explore the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, their biodiversity and cultural significance. (bishopmuseum.org)

‘Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science’ Windward Community College, Hale Laakea Library, Feb. 13-May 5, business hours, free. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition demonstrates how traditional indigenous communities and cutting-edge Western science are meeting. Opening reception is Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. (235-7435)

‘Sylvia Makk: Splash of Color’ Louis Pohl Gallery, Feb. 21-March 24, business hours, free. Reception is March 3 at 6 p.m., and a demonstration by the artist is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11. (521-1812, louispohlgallery@gmail.com)

‘Voyaging: The Art of Wayfinding’ Gallery Iolani at Windward Community College, Jan. 29-March 5, 1-5 p.m. weekdays and Sundays, free. A selection of thalassic art from the Art in Public Places Collection of Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Opening reception is Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. (236-9155, gallery.windward.hawaii.edu)