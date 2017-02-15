February 21
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Tuesday February 21
Coaches Clinic
Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $15. Learn and practice how to be an invaluable labor coach, including what you can do now to prepare for labor, reduce discomfort and more. Pre-registraion required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
Collecting, Securing and Deriving Value from Data
The Pacific Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $35-$25. Hawaii Information Communication and Technology Association presents Clodoaldo Barrera, IBM chief technical strategist and distinguished engineer, to discuss how to derive more value from data, promising technologies and system architecture. Pre-registration required. (hicta.org)
Designing and Differentiating the Customer Experience
Pacific Club, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $300-$75. Sales & Marketing Executives Honolulu host a dinner meeting featuring Victor Nguyen-Long, who will discuss how to differentiate your brand through customer empathy. (eventbrite.com/e/designing-the-customer-experience-an-sme-dinner-meeting-tickets-31455610578)
Developing Your Business Using Insight
Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., $30. Led by author Helen Stewart. Reservations required. (366-3049)
Unscripted Theater Drop In Class
HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Feb. 21 and 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn how to work with a team to create new worlds. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Junior League of Honolulu New Member Orientation
Call for location, 6-8 p.m., free. Learn more about this group of diverse women promoting volunteer work and improving the local community. Wear big hair, big hats, big skirts and white pearls! (425-3844, jlhnewmember@gmail.com)
Toddler Times
Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Ducks.” (697-7868)
Just Us
Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-10:30 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)
Scotty McCreery
Blaisdell Concert Hall, 8 p.m., $69.50-$49.50. (ticketmaster.com)
Willie K
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Letters from the Alii: From Process to Product
Kamehameha Schools, Kapalama Campus, 7-9 p.m., free. Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives presents its newly translated and digitized collection of more than 225 letters written by 42 different alii between 1820-1907 that have been transcribed, translated and annotated. (missionhouses.org)
‘Sylvia Makk: Splash of Color’
Louis Pohl Gallery, Feb. 21-March 24, business hours, free. Reception is March 3 at 6 p.m., and a demonstration by the artist is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11. (521-1812, louispohlgallery@gmail.com)