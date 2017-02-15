February 21

Tuesday February 21

Coaches Clinic Castle Medical Center, 6-8:30 p.m., $15. Learn and practice how to be an invaluable labor coach, including what you can do now to prepare for labor, reduce discomfort and more. Pre-registraion required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

Collecting, Securing and Deriving Value from Data The Pacific Club, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $35-$25. Hawaii Information Communication and Technology Association presents Clodoaldo Barrera, IBM chief technical strategist and distinguished engineer, to discuss how to derive more value from data, promising technologies and system architecture. Pre-registration required. (hicta.org)

Designing and Differentiating the Customer Experience Pacific Club, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $300-$75. Sales & Marketing Executives Honolulu host a dinner meeting featuring Victor Nguyen-Long, who will discuss how to differentiate your brand through customer empathy. (eventbrite.com/e/designing-the-customer-experience-an-sme-dinner-meeting-tickets-31455610578)

Developing Your Business Using Insight Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., $30. Led by author Helen Stewart. Reservations required. (366-3049)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Feb. 21 and 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn how to work with a team to create new worlds. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii UH-Manoa’s Campus Center, Executive Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Junior League of Honolulu New Member Orientation Call for location, 6-8 p.m., free. Learn more about this group of diverse women promoting volunteer work and improving the local community. Wear big hair, big hats, big skirts and white pearls! (425-3844, jlhnewmember@gmail.com)

Toddler Times Waianae Public Library, 9:30 a.m., free. Toddlers age 6-36 months can enjoy a special storytime. Today’s theme is “Ducks.” (697-7868)

Just Us Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-10:30 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Scotty McCreery Blaisdell Concert Hall, 8 p.m., $69.50-$49.50. (ticketmaster.com)

Willie K Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $45-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)

Letters from the Alii: From Process to Product Kamehameha Schools, Kapalama Campus, 7-9 p.m., free. Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives presents its newly translated and digitized collection of more than 225 letters written by 42 different alii between 1820-1907 that have been transcribed, translated and annotated. (missionhouses.org)