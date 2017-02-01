February 2
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Thursday February 2
Globalization & The American Worker
UH-Manoa, BUSAD A-102, 5-7 p.m., free. A lecture from Gordon Hanson, Pacific Economic Cooperation chair in International Economic Relations at UC San Diego, and director of the Center on Global Transformation. (956-8496)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
BYUH’s Ballroom, 9:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Castle Medical Center, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Leeward Community College, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Happiness U Grand Opening
Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 6-9 p.m., free. Tour the new headquarters, then attend a talk by Dr. John DeMartini on “Increase Your Deserve Level: Raise your self-worth and self-wealth.” (yourhappinessu.com)
Hawaii Pacific University Graduate Open House
Hawaii Pacific University at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Welcome Center, 6 p.m., free. Attend HPU’s graduate information session and advance your career with a master’s degree from HPU. (544-0238)
NWHI Coral Reef Ecosystem Reserve Advisory Council Meeting
Inouye Regional Center on Ford Island, 1845 Wasp Blvd. Bldg. 175, Room 1564, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free. The Advisory Council meets to discuss and receive updates on Monument activities and hear briefings on related efforts. (725-5807)
Experts at the Cathedral
Cathedral of St. Andrew, Von Holt Room, noon-1 p.m., free. Dr. Thomas Woods of Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives discusses, Mission Houses: The Improbable Partnership Between American Protestant Missionaries and Hawaiian Alii. (historichawaii.org)
‘Buffalo’ed’
Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St., Jan. 26-Feb. 26, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. A story of Anglo colonization in the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)
‘Island Earth’ Screening
Waimea Valley Pavilion, 7:15 p.m., free. Watch a screening of “Island Earth,” about a growing Hawaiian movement fed up with industrial agriculture and keen on food independence. (eventbrite.com/e/island-earth-free-screening-in-haleiwa-tickets-30570812122)
‘Yellowman’
Brad Powell Theatre, Jan. 13-Feb. 5, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $30-$20. A multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond her hometown, and the light-skinned man whose fate is entwined with hers. (722-6941, taghawaii.net)