February 2

Thursday February 2

Globalization & The American Worker UH-Manoa, BUSAD A-102, 5-7 p.m., free. A lecture from Gordon Hanson, Pacific Economic Cooperation chair in International Economic Relations at UC San Diego, and director of the Center on Global Transformation. (956-8496)

Blood Bank of Hawaii BYUH’s Ballroom, 9:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Castle Medical Center, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Leeward Community College, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Happiness U Grand Opening Happiness U at SALT at Our Kakaako, 6-9 p.m., free. Tour the new headquarters, then attend a talk by Dr. John DeMartini on “Increase Your Deserve Level: Raise your self-worth and self-wealth.” (yourhappinessu.com)

Hawaii Pacific University Graduate Open House Hawaii Pacific University at Aloha Tower Marketplace, Welcome Center, 6 p.m., free. Attend HPU’s graduate information session and advance your career with a master’s degree from HPU. (544-0238)

NWHI Coral Reef Ecosystem Reserve Advisory Council Meeting Inouye Regional Center on Ford Island, 1845 Wasp Blvd. Bldg. 175, Room 1564, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free. The Advisory Council meets to discuss and receive updates on Monument activities and hear briefings on related efforts. (725-5807)

Experts at the Cathedral Cathedral of St. Andrew, Von Holt Room, noon-1 p.m., free. Dr. Thomas Woods of Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives discusses, Mission Houses: The Improbable Partnership Between American Protestant Missionaries and Hawaiian Alii. (historichawaii.org)

‘Buffalo’ed’ Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St., Jan. 26-Feb. 26, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. A story of Anglo colonization in the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)

‘Island Earth’ Screening Waimea Valley Pavilion, 7:15 p.m., free. Watch a screening of “Island Earth,” about a growing Hawaiian movement fed up with industrial agriculture and keen on food independence. (eventbrite.com/e/island-earth-free-screening-in-haleiwa-tickets-30570812122)