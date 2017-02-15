Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Friday February 17

The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, 5:30-7 p.m., $42-$32. Make your own weekend flower crown with Paiko in an interactive and creative DIY experience. Pre-registration required. (paikohawaii.com)

Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 6-7:30 p.m., $5. Learn about the ancient art of companion planting, how to select plants that benefit each other and more. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hwbs.org)

First United Methodist Church of Honolulu, Feb. 17-19 at 7 p.m., Feb. 20 at 9 a.m., free. Dr. Lloyd Allen is the featured speaker at the 36th annual Britt Lectures. (522-9555)

One Christian Spirituality Spiritual Unity in Our Diversity

What Can I Do to Start or Grow My Business?

Small Business Association Hawaii District Office Training Room at Waterfront Plaza, 9-10:30 a.m., free. Learn more about how to start or expand your business, and how to stay competitive. Pre-registration required. (sba.gov/hi, 541-2990 ext. 211)