February 17
Friday February 17
Aloha Friday Flower Crown Workshop
The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, 5:30-7 p.m., $42-$32. Make your own weekend flower crown with Paiko in an interactive and creative DIY experience. Pre-registration required. (paikohawaii.com)
Benefits of Companion Gardening
Halawa Xeriscape Garden, 6-7:30 p.m., $5. Learn about the ancient art of companion planting, how to select plants that benefit each other and more. Pre-registration required. (748-5315, workshops@hwbs.org)
One Christian Spirituality Spiritual Unity in Our Diversity
First United Methodist Church of Honolulu, Feb. 17-19 at 7 p.m., Feb. 20 at 9 a.m., free. Dr. Lloyd Allen is the featured speaker at the 36th annual Britt Lectures. (522-9555)
What Can I Do to Start or Grow My Business?
Small Business Association Hawaii District Office Training Room at Waterfront Plaza, 9-10:30 a.m., free. Learn more about how to start or expand your business, and how to stay competitive. Pre-registration required. (sba.gov/hi, 541-2990 ext. 211)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Oahu Veterans Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
The Queen’s Medical Center, HR Building, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Paakai Marketplace
SALT at Our Kakaako, 5-9 p.m., free. A gathering of native Hawaiian artists, crafters and cultural practitioners, with food, fashion, entertainment and more. Danny Carvalho and Kapena provide love music. (saltatourkakaako.com)
‘A Night on the Red Carpet’
Blaisdell Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., $27. Hawaii Symphony Orchestra performs a night of movie film scores, featuring special guest Aulii Cravalho, performing “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.” (946-8742, hisymphony.org)
Donavon Frankenreiter
Blue Note Hawaii, Feb. 17-19, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$25. (bluenotehawaii.com)
Easy Street
Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)
Royal Hawaiian Band
Iolani Palace, noon, free. (922-5331)
Valentines Latin Love Affair
Pure Nightclub, 985 Dillingham Blvd., 9 p.m., $25-$15. Featuring Agua Dulce Salsa Band, international DJs, and a dance showcase with Natalina Monteiro and Tere Suki, among others. (hawaiilatinvalentines.eventbrite.com)
SALT at Our Kakaako Bar Crawl
SALT at Our Kakaako, 5 p.m.-closing, free. Bevy Bar, Moku Kitchen and Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room offers Firestone Walker beers on tap the first in Hawaii. (saltatourkakaako.com)
‘In the Heights’
Kaimuki High School auditorium, Feb. 17-19, 24-26, March 3-5, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m., $15-$10. Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center presents Lin-Miranda Manuel’s “In the Heights,” about a tight-knit, multicultural community. (khspac.org, office@khspac.org)