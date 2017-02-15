February 16
Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions
Thursday February 16
Automatic Writing
Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., donations welcome. (741-0811)
Breastfeeding Class
Castle Medical Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)
ESL/Citizenship Orientation
Meet in front of The Pig & The Lady, 83 N. King St., 5:45 p.m., free. An orientation class to learn more about free ESL/Citizenship classes to prepare to become a U.S. citizen. Students must have green card. (851-7010)
Hanauma Bay Talks: Amazing Animal Adaptations
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve Theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Ruth Gates discusses “Corals in a changing world: who you partner with matters!” (397-5840)
Kyma Oracle
Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 3 p.m., $30. Bruce Chu teaches a fun, new way to manifest abundance with dice. (778-2123)
Sunset Pilates O Ka La Mat Class
The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m., check website for cost. Watch the sunset as you engage in a dynamic group session of pilates. (pilatesokala.com/events)
Tropical Floral Arrangements
Hoomaluhia Botanical Gardens, 10-11:30 a.m., $5. Bob Schwager demonstrates unique tropical floral designs. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)
Unscripted Theater Drop In Class
HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Punahou School, 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)
Kapolei Rotary Club Meeting
Kapolei High School, faculty lounge, 7 a.m., $8. Guest speaker is Lori Respicio, interim clubhouse director of Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii Hale Pono Ewa Beach Clubhouse. (rckrotary@gmail.com)
Pickleball Clinic for Adults
Aina Haina Community Park, 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m., free. All equipment provided. Wear non-marking shoes and comfortable clothing, and bring water. Sign in 15 minutes prior to session start. (gopickleball@gmail.com, 620-5403)
Prevent Type 2 Diabetes and Stay Healthy
Waikiki Community Center, 2-3 p.m., free. Get a consultation to determine if you are at-risk, sponsored by National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii. Pre-registration required. (289-5903)
Experts at the Cathedral
Cathedral of St. Andrew, Von Holt Room, noon-1 p.m., free. Mahealani Bernal, docent coordinator of Daughters of Hawaii, discusses, “Queen Emma’s Summer Palace: New Directions in Curation and Interpretation.” (historichawaii.org)
Johnny Rocks Society II
Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)
Patrick Landeza feat. Oakland Interfaith Youth Choir
Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)
Tavana
Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)
‘Buffalo’ed’
Kumu Kahua Theatre, 46 Merchant St., Jan. 26-Feb. 26, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., $25-$5. A story of Anglo colonization in the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. (kumukahua.org, 536-4441)