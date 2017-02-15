February 16

Please email calendar@midweek.com for event submissions

Automatic Writing Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 2 p.m., donations welcome. (741-0811)

Breastfeeding Class Castle Medical Center, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $25/two people. Pre-registration required. (263-5400, castlemed.org)

ESL/Citizenship Orientation Meet in front of The Pig & The Lady, 83 N. King St., 5:45 p.m., free. An orientation class to learn more about free ESL/Citizenship classes to prepare to become a U.S. citizen. Students must have green card. (851-7010)

Hanauma Bay Talks: Amazing Animal Adaptations Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve Theater, 6:30-7:30 p.m., free. Ruth Gates discusses “Corals in a changing world: who you partner with matters!” (397-5840)

Kyma Oracle Crystal Cave & Kyanite Lounge, 3424 Waialae Ave., 3 p.m., $30. Bruce Chu teaches a fun, new way to manifest abundance with dice. (778-2123)

Sunset Pilates O Ka La Mat Class The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m., check website for cost. Watch the sunset as you engage in a dynamic group session of pilates. (pilatesokala.com/events)

Tropical Floral Arrangements Hoomaluhia Botanical Gardens, 10-11:30 a.m., $5. Bob Schwager demonstrates unique tropical floral designs. Pre-registration required. (522-7066)

Unscripted Theater Drop In Class HiFi COOP at Ward Warehouse, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $10/class, age 18 and up. Learn to create a world with others while having lots of fun. (thinkfastimprov.com)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Kailua Town Center, 3-7 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Blood Bank of Hawaii Punahou School, 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free. Donate blood and save lives. Pre-registration recommended. (848-4770, bbh.org)

Kapolei Rotary Club Meeting Kapolei High School, faculty lounge, 7 a.m., $8. Guest speaker is Lori Respicio, interim clubhouse director of Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii Hale Pono Ewa Beach Clubhouse. (rckrotary@gmail.com)

Pickleball Clinic for Adults Aina Haina Community Park, 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m., free. All equipment provided. Wear non-marking shoes and comfortable clothing, and bring water. Sign in 15 minutes prior to session start. (gopickleball@gmail.com, 620-5403)

Prevent Type 2 Diabetes and Stay Healthy Waikiki Community Center, 2-3 p.m., free. Get a consultation to determine if you are at-risk, sponsored by National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii. Pre-registration required. (289-5903)

Experts at the Cathedral Cathedral of St. Andrew, Von Holt Room, noon-1 p.m., free. Mahealani Bernal, docent coordinator of Daughters of Hawaii, discusses, “Queen Emma’s Summer Palace: New Directions in Curation and Interpretation.” (historichawaii.org)

Johnny Rocks Society II Lola’s Grill and Pupu Bar, 8-11 p.m., free. (lolashawaii.com)

Patrick Landeza feat. Oakland Interfaith Youth Choir Ala Moana Center, Centerstage, 3 p.m., free. (alamoanacenter.com)

Tavana Blue Note Hawaii, 6:30 and 9 p.m., $35-$15. (bluenotehawaii.com)